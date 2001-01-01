The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito
Jan. 8, 2026


Bomba Estéreo, “La Bilirrubina”
from La Bilirrubina - Single
Sony Music Latin - 2025

India Shawn, “Sinking In”
from Origin
India Shawn - 2012

Blonde Redhead, “Snowman”
from Sit Down for Dinner
Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023

Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner (Part 2)”
from Sit Down For Dinner
Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023

Frou Frou, “Hear Me Out”
from Details
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002

Rosalía, “Dolerme”
from Dolerme - Single
Columbia - 2020

Mother Love Bone, “Crown of Thorns”
from Mother Love Bone
Island Mercury - 1992

Jeanette, “Soy Rebelde”
from Porque Te Vas
Parlophone Spain - 2011

Peter Murphy, “Indigo Eyes (Live)”
from Alive Justforlove (Live)
Metropolis Records - 2001

Peter Murphy, “Cuts You Up (Live)”
from Alive Justforlove (Live)
Metropolis Records - 2001

Towa Tei, “Welcome Rain (feat. CHAPPO & MIYA (Ålborg))”
from Ah!!
MACHBEAT.COM - 2025

Yukimi, “No Prince”
from For You
Ninja Tune - 2025

Jimi Hendrix, “The Wind Cries Mary”
from Stages - Paris 68
Reprise

The Sundays, “Here's Where the Story Ends”
from Reading Writing and Arithmetic
Parlophone UK - 1990

Gary Numan, “Metal”
from The Pleasure Principle
Beggars Banquet - 1979

박혜진 Park Hye Jin, “I Don't Care”
from If U Want It - EP
Clipp.Art - 2018

Mr. Lee and the CHI Town Posse, “Pump It Up”
from JIVE Presents Acid House
JIVE

Power Jam feat Chill Rob G, “THE POWER”
from The Power - EP
WILD PITCH

Bel Canto, “Rumour (M.A.W. 12" Mix)”
from Rumour (Masters at Work Mixes)
Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group - 2020

Susumu Yokota, “Flying Cat (2025 Remaster)”
from Grinning Cat (2025 Remaster)
Lo Recordings - 2025

Roni Size & Reprazent, “New Forms (feat. Bahamadia)”
from New Forms (20th Anniversary Edition)
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 1997

Genevieve Artadi, “Plate”
from Forever Forever
Brainfeeder - 2023

Sid Hudson, “Twelve Midnight”
from Twelve Midnight
DMI records

Celtic Frost, “Mexican Radio”
from Into the Pandemonium
Noise Records - 1987

T.S.O.L, “World War III”
from EP
POSH BOY - 1981

Butthole Surfers, “Human Cannonball”
from Locust Abortion Technician
Matador - 1987

Blockhead, “11.35 (Instrumental)”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004

Myth Micheals, “Push It”
from Push It
We4 records

01:59:44 Jan. 4, 2026
wrir studios
