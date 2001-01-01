|
Bomba Estéreo, “La Bilirrubina”
from La Bilirrubina - Single
Sony Music Latin - 2025
India Shawn, “Sinking In”
from Origin
India Shawn - 2012
Blonde Redhead, “Snowman”
from Sit Down for Dinner
Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023
Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner (Part 2)”
from Sit Down For Dinner
Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023
Frou Frou, “Hear Me Out”
from Details
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002
Rosalía, “Dolerme”
from Dolerme - Single
Columbia - 2020
Mother Love Bone, “Crown of Thorns”
from Mother Love Bone
Island Mercury - 1992
Jeanette, “Soy Rebelde”
from Porque Te Vas
Parlophone Spain - 2011
Peter Murphy, “Indigo Eyes (Live)”
from Alive Justforlove (Live)
Metropolis Records - 2001
Peter Murphy, “Cuts You Up (Live)”
from Alive Justforlove (Live)
Metropolis Records - 2001
Towa Tei, “Welcome Rain (feat. CHAPPO & MIYA (Ålborg))”
from Ah!!
MACHBEAT.COM - 2025
Yukimi, “No Prince”
from For You
Ninja Tune - 2025
Jimi Hendrix, “The Wind Cries Mary”
from Stages - Paris 68
Reprise
The Sundays, “Here's Where the Story Ends”
from Reading Writing and Arithmetic
Parlophone UK - 1990
Gary Numan, “Metal”
from The Pleasure Principle
Beggars Banquet - 1979
박혜진 Park Hye Jin, “I Don't Care”
from If U Want It - EP
Clipp.Art - 2018
Mr. Lee and the CHI Town Posse, “Pump It Up”
from JIVE Presents Acid House
JIVE
Power Jam feat Chill Rob G, “THE POWER”
from The Power - EP
WILD PITCH
Bel Canto, “Rumour (M.A.W. 12" Mix)”
from Rumour (Masters at Work Mixes)
Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group - 2020
Susumu Yokota, “Flying Cat (2025 Remaster)”
from Grinning Cat (2025 Remaster)
Lo Recordings - 2025
Roni Size & Reprazent, “New Forms (feat. Bahamadia)”
from New Forms (20th Anniversary Edition)
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 1997
Genevieve Artadi, “Plate”
from Forever Forever
Brainfeeder - 2023
Sid Hudson, “Twelve Midnight”
from Twelve Midnight
DMI records
Celtic Frost, “Mexican Radio”
from Into the Pandemonium
Noise Records - 1987
T.S.O.L, “World War III”
from EP
POSH BOY - 1981
Butthole Surfers, “Human Cannonball”
from Locust Abortion Technician
Matador - 1987
Blockhead, “11.35 (Instrumental)”
from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)
Ninja Tune - 2004
Myth Micheals, “Push It”
from Push It
We4 records