Notes:



Bomba Estéreo, “La Bilirrubina”

from La Bilirrubina - Single

Sony Music Latin - 2025



India Shawn, “Sinking In”

from Origin

India Shawn - 2012



Blonde Redhead, “Snowman”

from Sit Down for Dinner

Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023



Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner (Part 2)”

from Sit Down For Dinner

Liberator Music / Section 1 - 2023



Frou Frou, “Hear Me Out”

from Details

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2002



Rosalía, “Dolerme”

from Dolerme - Single

Columbia - 2020



Mother Love Bone, “Crown of Thorns”

from Mother Love Bone

Island Mercury - 1992



Jeanette, “Soy Rebelde”

from Porque Te Vas

Parlophone Spain - 2011



Peter Murphy, “Indigo Eyes (Live)”

from Alive Justforlove (Live)

Metropolis Records - 2001



Peter Murphy, “Cuts You Up (Live)”

from Alive Justforlove (Live)

Metropolis Records - 2001



Towa Tei, “Welcome Rain (feat. CHAPPO & MIYA (Ålborg))”

from Ah!!

MACHBEAT.COM - 2025



Yukimi, “No Prince”

from For You

Ninja Tune - 2025



Jimi Hendrix, “The Wind Cries Mary”

from Stages - Paris 68

Reprise



The Sundays, “Here's Where the Story Ends”

from Reading Writing and Arithmetic

Parlophone UK - 1990



Gary Numan, “Metal”

from The Pleasure Principle

Beggars Banquet - 1979



박혜진 Park Hye Jin, “I Don't Care”

from If U Want It - EP

Clipp.Art - 2018



Mr. Lee and the CHI Town Posse, “Pump It Up”

from JIVE Presents Acid House

JIVE



Power Jam feat Chill Rob G, “THE POWER”

from The Power - EP

WILD PITCH



Bel Canto, “Rumour (M.A.W. 12" Mix)”

from Rumour (Masters at Work Mixes)

Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group - 2020



Susumu Yokota, “Flying Cat (2025 Remaster)”

from Grinning Cat (2025 Remaster)

Lo Recordings - 2025



Roni Size & Reprazent, “New Forms (feat. Bahamadia)”

from New Forms (20th Anniversary Edition)

[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 1997



Genevieve Artadi, “Plate”

from Forever Forever

Brainfeeder - 2023



Sid Hudson, “Twelve Midnight”

from Twelve Midnight

DMI records



Celtic Frost, “Mexican Radio”

from Into the Pandemonium

Noise Records - 1987



T.S.O.L, “World War III”

from EP

POSH BOY - 1981



Butthole Surfers, “Human Cannonball”

from Locust Abortion Technician

Matador - 1987



Blockhead, “11.35 (Instrumental)”

from Music by Cavelight (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

Ninja Tune - 2004



Myth Micheals, “Push It”

from Push It

We4 records

