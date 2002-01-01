The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
It Can’t Happen Here
Scott Clark
Jan. 9, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, So Alive, that’s Love and Rockets to kick off a more music hour here at the Sonic Cafe, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 466. This time the Sonic Café brings you more music! It’s really a pretty simple concept, we tell you we’re going to play more music, and then we do it. And then we do it again and again and ahh again. Simple right? Yeah, we think so too, and we’ve lined up a great mix pulled from fifty years. Listen for Diane and the Gentle Men with their really cool tune Shimmy. Also the retro down home rockin’ blues of Reverend Petyon’s Big Damn Band, Gary U.S. Bonds covering Jackson Browne from 1981, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, ahh walkin’ the tight rope. Plus REM, the Led Zeppelin with Dancing Days, King Tuff and ahh the list goes on and on from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, so ahh let’s get to from 2018 the band is Kings of Leon, the album is Mechanical Bull, the song is Coming Back Again and of course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: So Alive (Remastered)
Artist: Love and Rockets
LP: Love and Rockets
Yr: 1989
Song 2: Coming Back Again
Artist: Kings Of Leon
LP: Mechanical Bull
Yr: 2013
Song 3: Shimmy
Artist: Diane and the Gentle Men
LP: The Bad and the Beautiful
Yr: 2023
Song 4: Silver rainbow
Artist: Genesis
LP: Genesis
Yr. 1983
Song 5: Ways and Means
Artist: Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
LP: Dance Songs for Hard Times
Yr: 2021
Song 6: The Pretender (Jackson Browne Cover)
Artist: Gary U.S. Bonds
LP: Dedication
Yr: 1981
Song 7: Tightrope
Artist: Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
LP: Greatest Hits
Year: 1989
Song 8: Losing My Religion
Artist: R.E.M.
LP: Out Of Time
Yr: 1991
Song 9: Dancing Days
Artist: Led Zeppelin
LP: Houses Of The Holy
Yr: 1973
Song 10: So Desperate
Artist: King Tuff
LP: Was Dead
Yr: 2013
Song 11: The Sea Refuses No River
Artist: Pete Townshend
LP: All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes
Yr: 1982
Song 12: Perfect Stranger
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: Rockford
Yr: 2006
Song 13: Who's Foolin' Who
Artist: Dave Davies
LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 4
Yr: 2002
Song 14: It Can't Happen Here
Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
LP: Freak Out!
Yr: 1966
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

