Sonic Café, So Alive, that’s Love and Rockets to kick off a more music hour here at the Sonic Cafe, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 466. This time the Sonic Café brings you more music! It’s really a pretty simple concept, we tell you we’re going to play more music, and then we do it. And then we do it again and again and ahh again. Simple right? Yeah, we think so too, and we’ve lined up a great mix pulled from fifty years. Listen for Diane and the Gentle Men with their really cool tune Shimmy. Also the retro down home rockin’ blues of Reverend Petyon’s Big Damn Band, Gary U.S. Bonds covering Jackson Browne from 1981, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, ahh walkin’ the tight rope. Plus REM, the Led Zeppelin with Dancing Days, King Tuff and ahh the list goes on and on from that little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, so ahh let’s get to from 2018 the band is Kings of Leon, the album is Mechanical Bull, the song is Coming Back Again and of course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: So Alive (Remastered) Artist: Love and Rockets LP: Love and Rockets Yr: 1989 Song 2: Coming Back Again Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: Mechanical Bull Yr: 2013 Song 3: Shimmy Artist: Diane and the Gentle Men LP: The Bad and the Beautiful Yr: 2023 Song 4: Silver rainbow Artist: Genesis LP: Genesis Yr. 1983 Song 5: Ways and Means Artist: Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band LP: Dance Songs for Hard Times Yr: 2021 Song 6: The Pretender (Jackson Browne Cover) Artist: Gary U.S. Bonds LP: Dedication Yr: 1981 Song 7: Tightrope Artist: Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble LP: Greatest Hits Year: 1989 Song 8: Losing My Religion Artist: R.E.M. LP: Out Of Time Yr: 1991 Song 9: Dancing Days Artist: Led Zeppelin LP: Houses Of The Holy Yr: 1973 Song 10: So Desperate Artist: King Tuff LP: Was Dead Yr: 2013 Song 11: The Sea Refuses No River Artist: Pete Townshend LP: All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes Yr: 1982 Song 12: Perfect Stranger Artist: Cheap Trick LP: Rockford Yr: 2006 Song 13: Who's Foolin' Who Artist: Dave Davies LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 4 Yr: 2002 Song 14: It Can't Happen Here Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention LP: Freak Out! Yr: 1966
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)