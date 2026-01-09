Summary: On January 3rd, 2026, the United States launched military strikes on Venezuela and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Justin Podur about US aggression from Venezuela to Gaza. He is the host of the Anti Empire Project and author of books such as Siegebreakers, a novel about resistance in Gaza, and with Joe Emersberger, Extraordinary Threat, which critiques U.S. policy and details U.S.-backed coup attempts in Venezuela.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer brings us more details of martyred Palestinian fighters commemorated on posters and tells us about messages of solidarity from the Palestinian resistance to the people of Venezuela.



On January 25th, 2025, the Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah, was abducted off the street by plainclothes officers in Zürich, Switzerland on his way to speak at an event about the genocide in Gaza. He was thrown in a cell for three days, and then forcibly deported. He delivers an update about a legal victory with his case.

