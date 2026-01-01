The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
2
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Jan. 9, 2026, midnight



https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/01/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-4/

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Oliver Tickell Fake Greens Crooked Markets and US Energy Platform in Venezuela - 00:35:00
#3 - Donald Trump Maduro Kidnap Venezuela Press Conference 03Jan26 - 00:20:00
#4 - Marco Rubio on NBC says Maduros capture not a war against Venezuela - 00:20:00
#5 - Market Reactions to Maduro Kidnap BBC Business Today Tue06Jan26 - 00:08:00
#6 - Jeffrey Sachs Emergency UN Security Council meeting on Maduro kidnap and Venezuela 05Jan26 - 00:08:00
#7 - John Sawers Bilderberg and ex-MI6 DG on implications of Trumps actions in Venezuela - 00:07:00
#8 - Eva Vlaardingerbroek CPAC Hungary 2025 Warns von der Leyen Her Time of Immunity Is Ending - 00:15:00
#9 - David Hearst Middle East Eye By standing up to UAE Saudi is reshaping the Middle East - 00:10:00
#10 - Christopher Steele Skripal handler and Ex-MI6 Russia chief explains why Britain shouldn't deploy troops to Ukraine - 00:09:00
#11 - Henrick Daal MEP Danish Liberal Alliance Party on Trump Greenland threats - 00:08:00
#12 - Pax Judaica The Zionist World Order Propaganda and Co - 00:30:00
#13 - Sunday Worship (stereo) 500th Anniversary of William Tyndale's Testament BBCR4 04Jan26 - 00:40:00

