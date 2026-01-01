Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Vince Fontaine Tribute (Indigenous Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This show is a heartfelt tribute to the late Vince Fontaine, founding member of Eagle & Hawk and a proud citizen of Sagkeeng First Nation. Today, we rebroadcast our last conversation with Vince, reflecting on his powerful musical journey, his creative spirit, and the love he shared so generously with his family, friends, and community. Read all about him at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/vince_fontaine_tribute



Enjoy music from Eagle & Hawk, Steve Rushingwind, Mucha Bee, Keith Secola, Dan Scram, Leanne Goose, Rhonda Head, Curt Young, JC Campbell, Rellik, Murray Porter, Veronica Johnny, Julian Taylor, The Resilience, Robby Bee, The Boyz from the Rez, The Melawmen Collective, Kelly Jackson, Ana Tijoux, Lisa LaRue, Pura Fe, Francis Baptiste, The City Lines, Mitchell Makoons, Kind of Sea, John Trudell, iskwe, Nina Hagen, Leonard Sumner, Joy Harjo, Rich Robinson, Pony Man, The Halluci Nation, Robbie Robinson, Fiebre Amarilla, Robin Cisek, Prarie Soul, Morgan Toney, Mike Paul and much more.



