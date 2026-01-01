The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Spinning the Hottest Indigenous Hits and Artist Interviews
2
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Jan. 11, 2026, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Vince Fontaine Tribute (Indigenous Rock)

Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This show is a heartfelt tribute to the late Vince Fontaine, founding member of Eagle & Hawk and a proud citizen of Sagkeeng First Nation. Today, we rebroadcast our last conversation with Vince, reflecting on his powerful musical journey, his creative spirit, and the love he shared so generously with his family, friends, and community. Read all about him at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/vince_fontaine_tribute

Enjoy music from Eagle & Hawk, Steve Rushingwind, Mucha Bee, Keith Secola, Dan Scram, Leanne Goose, Rhonda Head, Curt Young, JC Campbell, Rellik, Murray Porter, Veronica Johnny, Julian Taylor, The Resilience, Robby Bee, The Boyz from the Rez, The Melawmen Collective, Kelly Jackson, Ana Tijoux, Lisa LaRue, Pura Fe, Francis Baptiste, The City Lines, Mitchell Makoons, Kind of Sea, John Trudell, iskwe, Nina Hagen, Leonard Sumner, Joy Harjo, Rich Robinson, Pony Man, The Halluci Nation, Robbie Robinson, Fiebre Amarilla, Robin Cisek, Prarie Soul, Morgan Toney, Mike Paul and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 11, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 