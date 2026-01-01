The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Jan. 11, 2026, midnight
I want to take the opportunity to counter the deluge of lies being spread about Venezuela by the loyal scribes of the American Empire. The agents of empire are a tricky bunch, right now they're even trying to put the Shah back into power in Iran, but we're going to set the record straight. Venezuela is an independent, sovereign socialist republic and continues to defy the empire's attempts at theft and intimidation.
Ali Primera - "Yankee Go Home!"
Willie Dunn - "I Pity the Country"

Ben Norton - "USA admits it lied about Venezuela drug trafficking"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44c0jf5ygyE

Chris Gilbert and Ollie Vargas - "Armed Venezuelan civilians shock Trump"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aRcUsVrLOI
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/01/demolishing-american-imperial.html

