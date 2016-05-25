|Public Enemy, “Revolutionary Generation”
from Fear of a Black Planet (cassette)
Def Jam Recordings - 1990
Barrington Levy, “Murderer”
from Too Experienced: The Best of Barrington Levy (cassette)
VP Records - 1998
Cocoa Tea, “Why Turn Down the Sound”
from Authorized
Greensleeves Records - 1991
Carl Meeks, “Front Line”
from Weh Dem Fah
Redman International - 1988
Carlton Livingston, “Bad Boys”
from Bad Boys
Bebo Music - 1987
Trevor Levy, “Nah Run from Clash”
from King Tubbys Presents Soundclash Dubplate Style
Firehouse - 1988
Dennis Brown, “Right Fight”
from Love's Gotta Hold On Me (cassette)
Joe Gibbs Music - 1984
Linton Kwesi Johnson, “It Dread Inna Inglan (For George Lindo)”
from Dread Beat and Blood
Heartbeat Records - 1978
Keith Hudson, “Satia”
from Pick A Dub
Blood & Fire - 1974
Keith Hudson, “I'm Alright”
from Pick a Dub
Blood & Fire - 1974
H.R., “Charge”
from Charge (cassette)
SST Records - 1989
Bad Brains, “House of Suffering”
from I Against I
SST Records - 1986
Mikey Dread, “Everchanging World”
from Pave the Way
Dread at the Controls - 1981
The Clash, “Straight to Hell”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982
The Clash, “Know Your Rights”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982
Prong, “Beg to Differ”
from Beg to Differ (cassette)
Epic - 1989
Tin Machine, “Under the God”
from Tin Machine (Remastered)
Parlophone UK - 1989
D.O.A., “Nazi Training Camp”
from True (North) Strong & Free
Astor Place - 1987
Testament, “Low (Live)”
from Live at the Fillmore (cassette)
Nuclear Blast - 1994
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, “Ohio”
from Decade
Reprise - 1977
The Cure, “The Walk”
from Show
Polydor - 1993
The Cult, “Peace Dog (Live)”
from Live Cult: Marquee London MCMXCI
Beggars Banquet - 1992
Grateful Dead, “Throwing Stones”
from Live in Burlington (cassette) 1984
fan recording - 1984
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I Have A Dream Speech (excerpt)”
from We Shall Overcome
The Council for United Civil RIghts Leadership - 1970
Charles Mingus, “Don't Let It Happen Here (Live)”
from Mingus 1968 - Soundtrack
film soundtrack - 1968
Blonde Redhead, “Mind To Be Had (live)”
from Live at Youtube - San Bruno, CA May 25 2016
unofficial fan recording - 2016