Notes: Public Enemy, “Revolutionary Generation”

from Fear of a Black Planet (cassette)

Def Jam Recordings - 1990



Barrington Levy, “Murderer”

from Too Experienced: The Best of Barrington Levy (cassette)

VP Records - 1998



Cocoa Tea, “Why Turn Down the Sound”

from Authorized

Greensleeves Records - 1991



Carl Meeks, “Front Line”

from Weh Dem Fah

Redman International - 1988



Carlton Livingston, “Bad Boys”

from Bad Boys

Bebo Music - 1987



Trevor Levy, “Nah Run from Clash”

from King Tubbys Presents Soundclash Dubplate Style

Firehouse - 1988



Dennis Brown, “Right Fight”

from Love's Gotta Hold On Me (cassette)

Joe Gibbs Music - 1984



Linton Kwesi Johnson, “It Dread Inna Inglan (For George Lindo)”

from Dread Beat and Blood

Heartbeat Records - 1978



Keith Hudson, “Satia”

from Pick A Dub

Blood & Fire - 1974



Keith Hudson, “I'm Alright”

from Pick a Dub

Blood & Fire - 1974



H.R., “Charge”

from Charge (cassette)

SST Records - 1989



Bad Brains, “House of Suffering”

from I Against I

SST Records - 1986



Mikey Dread, “Everchanging World”

from Pave the Way

Dread at the Controls - 1981



The Clash, “Straight to Hell”

from Combat Rock

Columbia - 1982



The Clash, “Know Your Rights”

from Combat Rock

Columbia - 1982



Prong, “Beg to Differ”

from Beg to Differ (cassette)

Epic - 1989



Tin Machine, “Under the God”

from Tin Machine (Remastered)

Parlophone UK - 1989



D.O.A., “Nazi Training Camp”

from True (North) Strong & Free

Astor Place - 1987



Testament, “Low (Live)”

from Live at the Fillmore (cassette)

Nuclear Blast - 1994



Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, “Ohio”

from Decade

Reprise - 1977



The Cure, “The Walk”

from Show

Polydor - 1993



The Cult, “Peace Dog (Live)”

from Live Cult: Marquee London MCMXCI

Beggars Banquet - 1992



Grateful Dead, “Throwing Stones”

from Live in Burlington (cassette) 1984

fan recording - 1984



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I Have A Dream Speech (excerpt)”

from We Shall Overcome

The Council for United Civil RIghts Leadership - 1970



Charles Mingus, “Don't Let It Happen Here (Live)”

from Mingus 1968 - Soundtrack

film soundtrack - 1968



Blonde Redhead, “Mind To Be Had (live)”

from Live at Youtube - San Bruno, CA May 25 2016

unofficial fan recording - 2016

