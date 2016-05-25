The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Jan. 11, 2026, midnight
Public Enemy, “Revolutionary Generation”
from Fear of a Black Planet (cassette)
Def Jam Recordings - 1990

Barrington Levy, “Murderer”
from Too Experienced: The Best of Barrington Levy (cassette)
VP Records - 1998

Cocoa Tea, “Why Turn Down the Sound”
from Authorized
Greensleeves Records - 1991

Carl Meeks, “Front Line”
from Weh Dem Fah
Redman International - 1988

Carlton Livingston, “Bad Boys”
from Bad Boys
Bebo Music - 1987

Trevor Levy, “Nah Run from Clash”
from King Tubbys Presents Soundclash Dubplate Style
Firehouse - 1988

Dennis Brown, “Right Fight”
from Love's Gotta Hold On Me (cassette)
Joe Gibbs Music - 1984

Linton Kwesi Johnson, “It Dread Inna Inglan (For George Lindo)”
from Dread Beat and Blood
Heartbeat Records - 1978

Keith Hudson, “Satia”
from Pick A Dub
Blood & Fire - 1974

Keith Hudson, “I'm Alright”
from Pick a Dub
Blood & Fire - 1974

H.R., “Charge”
from Charge (cassette)
SST Records - 1989

Bad Brains, “House of Suffering”
from I Against I
SST Records - 1986

Mikey Dread, “Everchanging World”
from Pave the Way
Dread at the Controls - 1981

The Clash, “Straight to Hell”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982

The Clash, “Know Your Rights”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982

Prong, “Beg to Differ”
from Beg to Differ (cassette)
Epic - 1989

Tin Machine, “Under the God”
from Tin Machine (Remastered)
Parlophone UK - 1989

D.O.A., “Nazi Training Camp”
from True (North) Strong & Free
Astor Place - 1987

Testament, “Low (Live)”
from Live at the Fillmore (cassette)
Nuclear Blast - 1994

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, “Ohio”
from Decade
Reprise - 1977

The Cure, “The Walk”
from Show
Polydor - 1993

The Cult, “Peace Dog (Live)”
from Live Cult: Marquee London MCMXCI
Beggars Banquet - 1992

Grateful Dead, “Throwing Stones”
from Live in Burlington (cassette) 1984
fan recording - 1984

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I Have A Dream Speech (excerpt)”
from We Shall Overcome
The Council for United Civil RIghts Leadership - 1970

Charles Mingus, “Don't Let It Happen Here (Live)”
from Mingus 1968 - Soundtrack
film soundtrack - 1968

Blonde Redhead, “Mind To Be Had (live)”
from Live at Youtube - San Bruno, CA May 25 2016
unofficial fan recording - 2016

Download Program Podcast
01:59:25 1 Jan. 11, 2026
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:25  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 