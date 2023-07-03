Geo-engineering the atmosphere is gaining fans as a quick and dirty way to reduce global warming. Naomi Klein addressed the World Social Forum in Dakar, Senegal, in 2011 about the hubris and the risks of geo-engineering - and how social movements must change the stories we tell each other about culture change and about the earth.
Klein was recorded by Elena McMaster of 3CR community Radio in Melbourne; production for Women on the Line by Elanor McInerny; adaptation and update for WINGS by Frieda Werden. Women on the Line Theme Music, Slide Show at Free University by Le Tigre.
