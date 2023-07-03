WINGS #40-25 No GeoEngineering

Subtitle: Naomi Klein on Capitalism vs. Climate

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Naomi Klein, author of This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate

Date Published: Jan. 12, 2026, midnight

Summary: Geo-engineering the atmosphere is gaining fans as a quick and dirty way to reduce global warming. Naomi Klein addressed the World Social Forum in Dakar, Senegal, in 2011 about the hubris and the risks of geo-engineering - and how social movements must change the stories we tell each other about culture change and about the earth.

Credits: Klein was recorded by Elena McMaster of 3CR community Radio in Melbourne; production for Women on the Line by Elanor McInerny; adaptation and update for WINGS by Frieda Werden. Women on the Line Theme Music, Slide Show at Free University by Le Tigre.

