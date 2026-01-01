The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 01-12-26
Sophie B. Hawkins
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Jan. 13, 2026, midnight
Singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins reads from an original work “Not Beating Around the Bush”, and from Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway”; more than 100 patrons are roughly arrested in an Azerbaijan gay bar raid, ten transphobes in France are convicted of cyberbullying First Lady Brigitte Macron, a U.S. federal judge okays teachers outing trans students to their parents, another U.S. judge allows parents to opt out their young children from any classroom activity that discusses the existence of LGBTQ people, Massachusetts bows to threats from 2 lawsuits by rejected Christian foster care applicants and the Trump administration and removes the requirement that foster parents support LGBTQ kids in their care, and her devoted wife Becca memorializes ICE-killed Minneapolis lesbian mom Renee Nicole Good.
All that and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ret and Marcos Najera and produced by Brian DeShazor. Sophie B. Hawkins feature produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Joe Walsh; Sophie B. Hawkins.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
00:28:59 1 Jan. 13, 2026
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 