Summary: Singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins reads from an original work “Not Beating Around the Bush”, and from Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway”; more than 100 patrons are roughly arrested in an Azerbaijan gay bar raid, ten transphobes in France are convicted of cyberbullying First Lady Brigitte Macron, a U.S. federal judge okays teachers outing trans students to their parents, another U.S. judge allows parents to opt out their young children from any classroom activity that discusses the existence of LGBTQ people, Massachusetts bows to threats from 2 lawsuits by rejected Christian foster care applicants and the Trump administration and removes the requirement that foster parents support LGBTQ kids in their care, and her devoted wife Becca memorializes ICE-killed Minneapolis lesbian mom Renee Nicole Good.

All that and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.