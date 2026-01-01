Singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins reads from an original work “Not Beating Around the Bush”, and from Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway”; more than 100 patrons are roughly arrested in an Azerbaijan gay bar raid, ten transphobes in France are convicted of cyberbullying First Lady Brigitte Macron, a U.S. federal judge okays teachers outing trans students to their parents, another U.S. judge allows parents to opt out their young children from any classroom activity that discusses the existence of LGBTQ people, Massachusetts bows to threats from 2 lawsuits by rejected Christian foster care applicants and the Trump administration and removes the requirement that foster parents support LGBTQ kids in their care, and her devoted wife Becca memorializes ICE-killed Minneapolis lesbian mom Renee Nicole Good. All that and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Ret and Marcos Najera and produced by Brian DeShazor. Sophie B. Hawkins feature produced by Brian DeShazor. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!