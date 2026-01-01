The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Bill Kreutzmann and John Perry Barlow
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Jan. 13, 2026, midnight
The environmental and counterculture movements of the 60s have been inextricably linked since day one. The hippies decried war on materialism while promoting love, kindness and care for the planet. And one of through-lines of this movement was music. This week on Sea Change Radio, we take some time to remember the life of the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, who recently died at the age of 78. For many of us, across several generations, the Grateful Dead has been more than a band - it's a movement that's all about expanding your community and your mind. We dig into the archives to hear from Weir's longtime bandmate, Bill Kreutzmann, and listen to excerpts of two interviews we did with Bobby's late songwriting partner, John Perry Barlow.
Track: Heaven Help The Fool
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Warfield Theater 10-14-80
Label: N/A
Year: 1980

Track: Cassidy
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Fox Theatre 11-30-80
Label: N/A
Year: 1980

Track: Weather Report Suite Intro
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Freedom Hall 6-18-74
Label: N/A
Year: 1974

Track: Throwing Stones
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Hartford 10-15-83
Label: N/A
Year: 1983

Track: China Cat Sunflower jam
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: RFK Stadium 6-9-73
Label: N/A
Year: 1973

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Jan. 13, 2026
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 