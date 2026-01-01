The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, France 24, Cuba, and Japan.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba,
From GERMANY- The large protests in Iran are discussed in an interview with Fawas Gerges a professor of international relations at the London School of Economics. He talks about what is driving the protestors. He says the economy has been ruined by severe sanctions from the US and Europe, turning Iran into a state of paupers.

From FRANCE- First, how the Greenland press responded to the meeting between JD Vance and the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark. Mainly in response to Trump threats of seizing Greenland by military force, many members of NATO are deploying their troops to the island. The foreign ministers were keen to not escalate the situation but did not appear to think that their meeting would change Trump's mind.

From JAPAN- Japanese researchers are off on a mission attempting to mine rare earth minerals from mud on the deep sea floor, which is extremely dangerous to ocean life. Chinas export earnings have not been hurt by Trumps tariffs. There has been a dangerous escalation in the war on Ukraine following the failed drone attack on Putins residence.

From CUBA- President Maduro sent out his first message through his son, after being kidnapped and held in a US prison. UN Secretary-General Guterres warned Netanyahu that he could take Israel to the International Court of Justice for actions against UNRWA , the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine. Israel is ready to begin construction that will split the occupied West Bank in two. Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries conducting business with Iran.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

