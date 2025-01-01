Sonic Café, welcome to the era of the Midnight Special, a time when vinyl records were the thing, and thirty-three and a third album was king. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 467. The Midnight Special aired from 1972 to 1981 featuring live bands of the era in a 90-minute late night format. This time the Sonic Café presents a thin slice of that time, every song in this mix was released between 1969 and 76. Tune in your radio during then and you might have heard one of these songs for the very first time. Listen for the Rolling Stones, J. Geils Band, Doobie Brothers, Led Zeppelin, John Lennon, Rod Stewart and the Faces, of course many more. Presented with the vinyl crackle everyone heard when the needle hit the record. Very cool. Oh, and there’s more, comedian Nate Bargatze is here to inform us that Reading is the Key to Being Smart, also Shane Gillis let’s us know that becoming republican, is a thing that grows on you, and finally the Sonic Café presents a list of seventies artists who hit the top 40 just once. So join us as we present Album Rock of the Seventies. From 1974, this is Ace, and from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Midnight Special Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival LP: Willy and the Poor Boys Yr: 1969 Song 2: How Long Artist: Ace LP: Five a Side Yr: 1974 Song 3: Tumbling Dice Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: Exile On Main Street Yr: 1972 Song 4: Reading Is The Key To Smart Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr. 2025 Song 5: Give It To Me Artist: J. Geils Band LP: Bloodshot Yr: 1973 Song 6: Feel Like Makin' Love Artist: Bad Company LP: Guitar Rock Yr: 1975 Song 7: Long Train Runnin' Artist: The Doobie Brothers LP: Best Of The Doobies Year: 1974 Song 8: Immigrant Song Artist: Led Zeppelin LP: Boxed Set Yr: 1970 Song 9: Whatever Gets You Thru The Night Artist: John Lennon LP: Legend Yr: 1974 Song 10: Pinball Wizard Artist: The Who LP: Yr: 1975 Song 11: I Can Feel It. It Grows Artist: Shane Gillis LP: Yr: 2024 Song 12: Feelin' Stronger Every Day Artist: Chicago LP: Chicago VI Yr: 1973 Song 13: (I Know) I'm Losing You Artist: Rod Stewart & The Faces LP: The Definitive Rock Collection [Disc 1] Yr: 1971 Song 14: 70s Artists With Only One U.S. Top 40 Hit Artist: Tommy Edison Shorts LP: Yr: 2025 Song 15: I Just Want To Celebrate Artist: Rare Earth LP: One World Yr: 1971 Song 16: Any Major Dude Will Tell You Artist: Steely Dan LP: Pretzel Logic Yr: 1974 Song 17: Baby Blue Artist: Badfinger LP: Yr: 1971
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)