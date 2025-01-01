The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Era of the Midnight Special
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
Jan. 16, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, welcome to the era of the Midnight Special, a time when vinyl records were the thing, and thirty-three and a third album was king. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 467. The Midnight Special aired from 1972 to 1981 featuring live bands of the era in a 90-minute late night format. This time the Sonic Café presents a thin slice of that time, every song in this mix was released between 1969 and 76. Tune in your radio during then and you might have heard one of these songs for the very first time. Listen for the Rolling Stones, J. Geils Band, Doobie Brothers, Led Zeppelin, John Lennon, Rod Stewart and the Faces, of course many more. Presented with the vinyl crackle everyone heard when the needle hit the record. Very cool. Oh, and there’s more, comedian Nate Bargatze is here to inform us that Reading is the Key to Being Smart, also Shane Gillis let’s us know that becoming republican, is a thing that grows on you, and finally the Sonic Café presents a list of seventies artists who hit the top 40 just once. So join us as we present Album Rock of the Seventies. From 1974, this is Ace, and from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Midnight Special
Artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival
LP: Willy and the Poor Boys
Yr: 1969
Song 2: How Long
Artist: Ace
LP: Five a Side
Yr: 1974
Song 3: Tumbling Dice
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Exile On Main Street
Yr: 1972
Song 4: Reading Is The Key To Smart
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr. 2025
Song 5: Give It To Me
Artist: J. Geils Band
LP: Bloodshot
Yr: 1973
Song 6: Feel Like Makin' Love
Artist: Bad Company
LP: Guitar Rock
Yr: 1975
Song 7: Long Train Runnin'
Artist: The Doobie Brothers
LP: Best Of The Doobies
Year: 1974
Song 8: Immigrant Song
Artist: Led Zeppelin
LP: Boxed Set
Yr: 1970
Song 9: Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
Artist: John Lennon
LP: Legend
Yr: 1974
Song 10: Pinball Wizard
Artist: The Who
LP:
Yr: 1975
Song 11: I Can Feel It. It Grows
Artist: Shane Gillis
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 12: Feelin' Stronger Every Day
Artist: Chicago
LP: Chicago VI
Yr: 1973
Song 13: (I Know) I'm Losing You
Artist: Rod Stewart & The Faces
LP: The Definitive Rock Collection [Disc 1]
Yr: 1971
Song 14: 70s Artists With Only One U.S. Top 40 Hit
Artist: Tommy Edison Shorts
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 15: I Just Want To Celebrate
Artist: Rare Earth
LP: One World
Yr: 1971
Song 16: Any Major Dude Will Tell You
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Pretzel Logic
Yr: 1974
Song 17: Baby Blue
Artist: Badfinger
LP:
Yr: 1971
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Jan. 16, 2026
