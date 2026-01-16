Summary: In cities across Iran, millions of people have marched in support of their government and to protest violence that foreign intelligence agencies have been instigating in the latest Western push for regime change. Dr. Mohammad Marandi joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss these developments. He's a professor of comparative literature at the University of Tehran and a renowned geopolitical analyst.



On the Resistance Report with Jon Elmer, the Qassam Brigades officially release the names of fallen soldiers for the first time. The squad leader, Al-Baraa Abu Hatab of the Western Battalion of the Khan Yunis Brigade, is revealed as the fighter behind several iconic combat videos.



And Ali Abunimah tells us why 180 speakers, 6 of 7 board members, and the festival director withdrew or resigned from the annual Adelaide writers' week in Australia, resulting in this year’s event being cancelled.

