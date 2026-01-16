The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
16 January 2026
2
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Mohammad Marandi
 None  Contact Contributor
Jan. 16, 2026, midnight
In cities across Iran, millions of people have marched in support of their government and to protest violence that foreign intelligence agencies have been instigating in the latest Western push for regime change. Dr. Mohammad Marandi joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss these developments. He's a professor of comparative literature at the University of Tehran and a renowned geopolitical analyst.

On the Resistance Report with Jon Elmer, the Qassam Brigades officially release the names of fallen soldiers for the first time. The squad leader, Al-Baraa Abu Hatab of the Western Battalion of the Khan Yunis Brigade, is revealed as the fighter behind several iconic combat videos.

And Ali Abunimah tells us why 180 speakers, 6 of 7 board members, and the festival director withdrew or resigned from the annual Adelaide writers' week in Australia, resulting in this year’s event being cancelled.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 16, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
 