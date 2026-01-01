Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K! This week we welcome Robin Cisek, a powerful voice from the Métis Nation—alternative pop singer-songwriter. She’s joining us from Edmonton, Alberta, and she’s here with her brand-new album “Tempered,” a bold, self-produced project that blends dark-pop, electro-pop, and raw emotional storytelling. Robin is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/robin-cisek.



Enjoy music from Robin Cisek, Dani Lion, Celeigh Cardinal, QVLN, Amaru Tribe, Bebel Bilberto, Elastic Bond, Thea May, Logan Staats, XIT, Tom Bee, Diyet & the Love Strangers, Pony Man, Raven Reid, Mimi O'bonsawin, Vince Fontaine, The Melawmen Collective, Kind of Sea, Iskwe, Joyslam, Spirit Cry, Jace Martin, Blue Moon Marquee, Norther Cree, Link Ray, The Band Blackbird, Elisapie and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

