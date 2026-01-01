The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
and some women who made it happen
Weekly Program
see program summary
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Jan. 18, 2026, midnight
Documentary about early recycling initiatives led by women; the 3 primary categories of waste to be segregated; a history of caste discrimination around waste disposal; and the new recycling law in Bangalore, which required additional household labour. Guests: Indu Ramesh, retired public radio broadcaster, champion of waste segregation; Savita Hiremath, blogger and entrepreneur working in waste management; Dr. Sowmya Raghavan, volunteer, waste management activist; housekeepers Shanti, Sathya, amd Rathnamma.
Producers/hosts Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat; editing, Manju and Varun Venkat; series editor, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service was founded in 1986 to keep women around the world in the news on community radio stations following the UN Decade for Women. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:46 1 Jan. 18, 2026
Bangalore, India; BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 