WINGS #41-25 Recycling in India

Subtitle: and some women who made it happen

Date Published: Jan. 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: Documentary about early recycling initiatives led by women; the 3 primary categories of waste to be segregated; a history of caste discrimination around waste disposal; and the new recycling law in Bangalore, which required additional household labour. Guests: Indu Ramesh, retired public radio broadcaster, champion of waste segregation; Savita Hiremath, blogger and entrepreneur working in waste management; Dr. Sowmya Raghavan, volunteer, waste management activist; housekeepers Shanti, Sathya, amd Rathnamma.

Credits: Producers/hosts Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat; editing, Manju and Varun Venkat; series editor, Frieda Werden.

