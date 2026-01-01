The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
tomorrow's news
Weekly Program
Lander Van Tricht, Hamish Clarke, Amanda Carlson
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Jan. 18, 2026, midnight
In 15 years, Earth will lose thousands of glaciers every year. New science on Peak glacier extinction. From Switzerland, glaciologist Lander Van Tricht .Then off to Australia where its over 45 degrees C, 113 in the shade Fahrenheit - and burning again. "Gazing into the Flames" with wildfire expert Hamish Clarke. More and more buildings lost to wildfires in the United States, with Dr. Amanda Carlson. Cold to really hot this week on Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:11 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260121 Affiliates 58 minutes
1 hour no-ads power radio
Jan. 18, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo
