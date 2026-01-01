Summary: In 15 years, Earth will lose thousands of glaciers every year. New science on Peak glacier extinction. From Switzerland, glaciologist Lander Van Tricht .Then off to Australia where its over 45 degrees C, 113 in the shade Fahrenheit - and burning again. "Gazing into the Flames" with wildfire expert Hamish Clarke. More and more buildings lost to wildfires in the United States, with Dr. Amanda Carlson. Cold to really hot this week on Radio Ecoshock.