Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Jan. 18, 2026, midnight
The mainstream western media has been going full throttle for the past two weeks covering the protests in Iran, drumming up support for American military intervention and even predicting the return of the deposed Iranian monarchy and the restoration of friendly diplomatic ties between Iran and Apartheid Israel. Regardless of events on the ground, their agenda could not be more clear. They want the destruction of Iran as an anti-imperialist force in the region and in particular its solidarity with Palestine as the bombing of Gaza continues daily.
Ben Norton, Geopolitical Economy Report, January 16
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OS4_eu-TF68&t=977s

Handsome Furs - Serve the People
Willie Dunn - I Pity the Country
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/01/iran-and-anti-imperialism.html

Download Program Podcast
00:58:52 1 Jan. 18, 2026
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 00:58:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 