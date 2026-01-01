Summary: The mainstream western media has been going full throttle for the past two weeks covering the protests in Iran, drumming up support for American military intervention and even predicting the return of the deposed Iranian monarchy and the restoration of friendly diplomatic ties between Iran and Apartheid Israel. Regardless of events on the ground, their agenda could not be more clear. They want the destruction of Iran as an anti-imperialist force in the region and in particular its solidarity with Palestine as the bombing of Gaza continues daily.