Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 01-19-26
Weekly Program
Ann Northrup and Andy Humm; Christopher Isherwood.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Jan. 20, 2026, midnight
Christopher Isherwood’s own stories of pre-War Berlin; remembering Renee Nicole Good; U.S. top court hears trans student sports ban cases, a new survey confirms pediatric transgender healthcare can be life-saving, Malaysian authorities shut down an empty “gay friendly” hotel, the latest Human Rights Campaign U.S. queer quality of life poll finds deterioration under Trump, and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates 45 million dollars to the queer youth crisis intervention and suicide prevention group The Trevor Project.
All that and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Michael Taylor Gray and Nico Raquel and produced by Brian DeShazor. Christopher Isherwood feature produced by Brian DeShazor with thanks to the Pacifica Radio Archives. Thanks also to Ann Northrup and Andy Humm of GayUSATV.org. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Jethro Tull; Joel Grey; Bronski Beat.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Jan. 20, 2026
Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 