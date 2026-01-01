The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Jan. 20, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Thank you for tuning in tonight. It feels great to be back live in the studio and broadcasting in real time from our new home in the 1800 block of East Main Street. I have lots of great tunes on tap for you tonight so keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder
Doc Watson, Merles- Watson, Sam Bush Home Sweet Home Home Sweet Home Rounder
Talking Heads This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) Speaking In Tongues Warner Records
Dominik Hauser & Nayanna Holley Movin' On Up (Theme from the TV Series "The Jeffersons") Movin' On Up (Theme from the TV Series "The Jeffersons") - Single BSX Records
The Staple Singers Long Walk to D.C. Soul Folk In Action Craft Recordings
Louis Armstrong We Shall Overcome Louis Armstrong and His Friends Ace Records
Sam Cooke A Change Is Gonna Come A Change Is Gonna Come - EP ABKCO Music and Records, Inc.
Bruce Springsteen The Wish (Studio Outtake - 1987) Tracks Columbia/Legacy
Lucinda Williams Sweet Old World This Sweet Old World Lucinda Williams
Bob and Earl Harlem Shuffle 3/60 Legends of Soul Crimson
Little Richard The Girl Can't Help It The Very Best of Little Richard Specialty Records
Ramones Sheena Is a Punk Rocker Rocket to Russia Rhino/Warner Records
The Rolling Stones Tell Me The Rolling Stones (UK) ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.
Don Covay Switchen in the Kitchen I Hate CDs: Norton Records 45 RPM Singles Collection, Vol. 1 Norton Records
Roy Head & The Traits Treat Her Right The Best of Roy Head Geffen
Steve Boyd and the Loners King of the Loners King of the Loners Bass Dog Records
Hudson Freeman If You Know Me If You Know Me / Wild Horses - Single Hudson Freeman
Elaine Stritch Are You Having Any Fun? Stritch DRG Records
The Kitchen Syncopators Freight Train Blues Jug Band & Ragtime Music The Kitchen Syncopators
HIM Right Here In My Arms Razorblade Romance (Deluxe Remastered Edition) BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
DakhaBrakha Trypilske techno Ptakh DakhaBrakha
The Sky Chiefs House Full Of Company House Full Of Company - Single Chimney Bird Records
Gene Clark & Carla Olson Gypsy Rider So Rebellious a Lover (Deluxe Edition) Sunset Blvd. Records
Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson Brink of the Blues Night Comes Falling BFD
Gene Clark No Other No Other 4AD
The Textones I Can't Fight It The Chiswick Story Ace Records
Pavement Cut Your Hair Crooked Rain Crooked Rain Domino Recording Co
Esther Phillips Release Me (Single/LP Version) The Country Side of Esther Rhino Atlantic

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Jan. 19, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 