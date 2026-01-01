Notes: Hey Listeners,



Thank you for tuning in tonight. It feels great to be back live in the studio and broadcasting in real time from our new home in the 1800 block of East Main Street. I have lots of great tunes on tap for you tonight so keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder

Doc Watson, Merles- Watson, Sam Bush Home Sweet Home Home Sweet Home Rounder

Talking Heads This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) Speaking In Tongues Warner Records

Dominik Hauser & Nayanna Holley Movin' On Up (Theme from the TV Series "The Jeffersons") Movin' On Up (Theme from the TV Series "The Jeffersons") - Single BSX Records

The Staple Singers Long Walk to D.C. Soul Folk In Action Craft Recordings

Louis Armstrong We Shall Overcome Louis Armstrong and His Friends Ace Records

Sam Cooke A Change Is Gonna Come A Change Is Gonna Come - EP ABKCO Music and Records, Inc.

Bruce Springsteen The Wish (Studio Outtake - 1987) Tracks Columbia/Legacy

Lucinda Williams Sweet Old World This Sweet Old World Lucinda Williams

Bob and Earl Harlem Shuffle 3/60 Legends of Soul Crimson

Little Richard The Girl Can't Help It The Very Best of Little Richard Specialty Records

Ramones Sheena Is a Punk Rocker Rocket to Russia Rhino/Warner Records

The Rolling Stones Tell Me The Rolling Stones (UK) ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.

Don Covay Switchen in the Kitchen I Hate CDs: Norton Records 45 RPM Singles Collection, Vol. 1 Norton Records

Roy Head & The Traits Treat Her Right The Best of Roy Head Geffen

Steve Boyd and the Loners King of the Loners King of the Loners Bass Dog Records

Hudson Freeman If You Know Me If You Know Me / Wild Horses - Single Hudson Freeman

Elaine Stritch Are You Having Any Fun? Stritch DRG Records

The Kitchen Syncopators Freight Train Blues Jug Band & Ragtime Music The Kitchen Syncopators

HIM Right Here In My Arms Razorblade Romance (Deluxe Remastered Edition) BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

DakhaBrakha Trypilske techno Ptakh DakhaBrakha

The Sky Chiefs House Full Of Company House Full Of Company - Single Chimney Bird Records

Gene Clark & Carla Olson Gypsy Rider So Rebellious a Lover (Deluxe Edition) Sunset Blvd. Records

Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson Brink of the Blues Night Comes Falling BFD

Gene Clark No Other No Other 4AD

The Textones I Can't Fight It The Chiswick Story Ace Records

Pavement Cut Your Hair Crooked Rain Crooked Rain Domino Recording Co

Esther Phillips Release Me (Single/LP Version) The Country Side of Esther Rhino Atlantic



