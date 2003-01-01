Summary: Bill Pepper became James Earl Ray’s lawyer when he found out that Ray was not the murderer. His friendship with King and his family goes back to 1967. Pepper had gone to Vietnam and taken photos of children burned by napalm. King asked to meet with him and they worked closely together during the anti-Vietnam war phase of King’s life. In this recording Pepper explains why he became convinced of Ray’s innocence and, during 25 years of investigative work, pieced together the plot to kill King. The extraordinary story has implications for history, civil rights, justice and democracy. (Feb. 2003)



William Pepper was an acclaimed lawyer who practiced international law in London. His book by Verso is: AN ACT OF STATE, The Execution of Martin Luther King. For more information: https://www.williampepper.com/books.html