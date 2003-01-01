The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Weekly Program
WIlliam Pepper
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
Jan. 20, 2026, midnight
Bill Pepper became James Earl Ray’s lawyer when he found out that Ray was not the murderer. His friendship with King and his family goes back to 1967. Pepper had gone to Vietnam and taken photos of children burned by napalm. King asked to meet with him and they worked closely together during the anti-Vietnam war phase of King’s life. In this recording Pepper explains why he became convinced of Ray’s innocence and, during 25 years of investigative work, pieced together the plot to kill King. The extraordinary story has implications for history, civil rights, justice and democracy. (Feb. 2003)

William Pepper was an acclaimed lawyer who practiced international law in London. His book by Verso is: AN ACT OF STATE, The Execution of Martin Luther King. For more information: https://www.williampepper.com/books.html

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Feb. 1, 2003
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  96Kbps mp3
(19.9MB) None		 6 Download File...
 