The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Saikat Chakrabarti
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Jan. 20, 2026, midnight
In November, former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, announced that she’s retiring from Congress after serving nearly forty years. Now, San Francisco voters and the rest of the country, are wondering: who can fill her four-inch pumps? This week on Sea Change Radio, the first half of an in-depth, sit-down conversation with Saikat Chakrabarti, who’s running for the 11th Congressional District of the US House of Representatives. We look at Chakrabarti’s unusual career path into politics – from software engineer to co-founder of the progressive political incubator Justice Democrats, to serving as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief of Staff and co-authoring the Green New Deal – Chakrabarti may be one of the most qualified individuals to ever run for a freshman seat in the House. We learn about his environmental policy ideas, how he balances local and national concerns in a congressional campaign, and the success he’s had in inspiring a younger generation as volunteers, staffers, and voters.
Track: The Fourth Dimension
Artist: Jack McDuff
Album: The Fourth Dimension
Label: Cadet Records
Year: 1974

Track: All That You Dream
Artist: Little Feat
Album: The Last Record Album
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1975

Track: America The Beautiful
Artist: Ray Charles
Album: N/A
Label: ABC Paramount
Year: 1972

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Jan. 20, 2026
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 