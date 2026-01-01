The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
2
Sanguine Fromage. Reach me at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Jan. 21, 2026, midnight
We'll march down Freedom Highway with the Staple Singers, join hands with our Friends and Neighbors with Ornette Coleman, and Try a Little Tenderness with Aretha Franklin.
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
The Soul Searchers Blow Your Whistle Salt of the Earth
Joe Savage and the Soul People "All Power to the People, Part 1" The World Needs Changing
Ornette Coleman Friends and Neighbors Liberation Music: Spiritual Jazz and the Art of Protest
The Freedom Singers Freedom Medley- Freedom Chant- Oh Freedom- This Little Light of Mine Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 1
Kahil El'Zabar Quartet We'll Get Through This A Time for Healing
Gil Scott-Heron Winter in America Live!
The Isley Brothers Ohio/Machine Gun Givin' It Back
The Staple Singers Freedom Highway Freedom Highway
Sweet Honey in the Rock Ella's Song Breaths
Mahalia Jackson We Shall Overcome We Shall Overcome (Live)
Femi Kuti The World is Changing No Place for My Dream
Bill Withers Harlem Just As I Am
JD & The Evils Dynamite Band Everglades Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire glow in the dark shoehorn
Chocolate Milk My Mind is Hazy Action Speaks Louder Than Words electric necktie
Sam Cooke Crazy She Calls Me The Man Who Invented Soul
Aretha Franklin Try a Little Tenderness The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965
Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald "Gee Baby, Ain't I Been Good To You" Let's Do It: Best of the Verve Years
Earl Cosby Oohh Honey Baby
Blue Knights No-No
Nina Simone Ain't Got No/I Got Life
The Four Tops If I Were a Carpenter
Monk Higgins Extra Soul Perception
The Esquires Get On Up
Endrecheri feat. George Clinton That's Me
Lonnie Smith Dancin' in an Easy Groove Move Your Hand
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul 2026.03h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Jan. 21, 2026
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 