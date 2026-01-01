We'll march down Freedom Highway with the Staple Singers, join hands with our Friends and Neighbors with Ornette Coleman, and Try a Little Tenderness with Aretha Franklin.
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 The Soul Searchers Blow Your Whistle Salt of the Earth Joe Savage and the Soul People "All Power to the People, Part 1" The World Needs Changing Ornette Coleman Friends and Neighbors Liberation Music: Spiritual Jazz and the Art of Protest The Freedom Singers Freedom Medley- Freedom Chant- Oh Freedom- This Little Light of Mine Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 1 Kahil El'Zabar Quartet We'll Get Through This A Time for Healing Gil Scott-Heron Winter in America Live! The Isley Brothers Ohio/Machine Gun Givin' It Back The Staple Singers Freedom Highway Freedom Highway Sweet Honey in the Rock Ella's Song Breaths Mahalia Jackson We Shall Overcome We Shall Overcome (Live) Femi Kuti The World is Changing No Place for My Dream Bill Withers Harlem Just As I Am JD & The Evils Dynamite Band Everglades Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire glow in the dark shoehorn Chocolate Milk My Mind is Hazy Action Speaks Louder Than Words electric necktie Sam Cooke Crazy She Calls Me The Man Who Invented Soul Aretha Franklin Try a Little Tenderness The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald "Gee Baby, Ain't I Been Good To You" Let's Do It: Best of the Verve Years Earl Cosby Oohh Honey Baby Blue Knights No-No Nina Simone Ain't Got No/I Got Life The Four Tops If I Were a Carpenter Monk Higgins Extra Soul Perception The Esquires Get On Up Endrecheri feat. George Clinton That's Me Lonnie Smith Dancin' in an Easy Groove Move Your Hand Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black! Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985