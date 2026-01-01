Notes: Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

The Soul Searchers Blow Your Whistle Salt of the Earth

Joe Savage and the Soul People "All Power to the People, Part 1" The World Needs Changing

Ornette Coleman Friends and Neighbors Liberation Music: Spiritual Jazz and the Art of Protest

The Freedom Singers Freedom Medley- Freedom Chant- Oh Freedom- This Little Light of Mine Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 1

Kahil El'Zabar Quartet We'll Get Through This A Time for Healing

Gil Scott-Heron Winter in America Live!

The Isley Brothers Ohio/Machine Gun Givin' It Back

The Staple Singers Freedom Highway Freedom Highway

Sweet Honey in the Rock Ella's Song Breaths

Mahalia Jackson We Shall Overcome We Shall Overcome (Live)

Femi Kuti The World is Changing No Place for My Dream

Bill Withers Harlem Just As I Am

JD & The Evils Dynamite Band Everglades Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire glow in the dark shoehorn

Chocolate Milk My Mind is Hazy Action Speaks Louder Than Words electric necktie

Sam Cooke Crazy She Calls Me The Man Who Invented Soul

Aretha Franklin Try a Little Tenderness The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965

Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald "Gee Baby, Ain't I Been Good To You" Let's Do It: Best of the Verve Years

Earl Cosby Oohh Honey Baby

Blue Knights No-No

Nina Simone Ain't Got No/I Got Life

The Four Tops If I Were a Carpenter

Monk Higgins Extra Soul Perception

The Esquires Get On Up

Endrecheri feat. George Clinton That's Me

Lonnie Smith Dancin' in an Easy Groove Move Your Hand

Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985