In 2014, Michael Slate interviewed Ilan Pappe, Israeli historian, and author of many works, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. This has renewed relevance today, in the context of the ongoing Israeli/US genocide in Gaza. The interview was conducted during an earlier Israeli assault.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.