Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: January 21, 2026
Weekly Program
Jill Jacobs, CEO of T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights; Philip Landrigan, M.D., pediatrician, epidemiologist, Dir. Program for Global Public Health & Common Good;Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat serving on the Federal Communications Commission.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Jan. 21, 2026, midnight
Religious Leaders Step Up to Resist ICE Violence Rabbi; Study Finding Weedkiller Roundup Safe Retracted Amid Renewed Concern re: Cancer Link; FCC Commissioner Decries Government Assault on Free Press.

Between the Lines for January 21, 2026 Download Program Podcast
