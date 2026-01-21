This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for January 21, 2026
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: January 21, 2026
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jill Jacobs, CEO of T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights; Philip Landrigan, M.D., pediatrician, epidemiologist, Dir. Program for Global Public Health & Common Good;Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat serving on the Federal Communications Commission.
Date Published: Jan. 21, 2026
Summary: Religious Leaders Step Up to Resist ICE Violence Rabbi; Study Finding Weedkiller Roundup Safe Retracted Amid Renewed Concern re: Cancer Link; FCC Commissioner Decries Government Assault on Free Press.
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Date Recorded: Jan. 21, 2026
