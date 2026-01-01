The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Voices of the Community
Highlights Part 4 from our Covid-19 Special Series
Action/Event
Dawn Logsdon, Lucie Faulknor, Susan Stuart Clark, Jayanti Addleman, & Derek Wolfgram
Jan. 22, 2026, midnight
Host: George Koster
Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada
Guest: Dawn Logsdon, Lucie Faulknor, Susan Stuart Clark, Jayanti Addleman, & Derek Wolfgram
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
In this fourth installment of our COVID-19 Highlight Series, we explore the critical, often unseen role public libraries play as first responders and civic anchors. First, filmmakers Dawn Logsdon and Lucie Faulknor discuss their documentary, Free for All, revealing how libraries have historically been fundamental to democracy and how they pivoted during disasters like Hurricane Katrina and COVID-19.
Then, we transition to a panel led by Susan Stuart Clark featuring library directors Jayanti Addleman (Hayward) and Derek Wolfgram (Redwood City). They share on-the-ground stories of how their institutions transformed overnight—from providing hotspots and homework centers to becoming de facto daytime shelters for unhoused neighbors. This episode highlights the resilience of library staff, the mental health crisis, and the lasting impact of the digital divide.

