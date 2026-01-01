Notes: In this fourth installment of our COVID-19 Highlight Series, we explore the critical, often unseen role public libraries play as first responders and civic anchors. First, filmmakers Dawn Logsdon and Lucie Faulknor discuss their documentary, Free for All, revealing how libraries have historically been fundamental to democracy and how they pivoted during disasters like Hurricane Katrina and COVID-19.

Then, we transition to a panel led by Susan Stuart Clark featuring library directors Jayanti Addleman (Hayward) and Derek Wolfgram (Redwood City). They share on-the-ground stories of how their institutions transformed overnight—from providing hotspots and homework centers to becoming de facto daytime shelters for unhoused neighbors. This episode highlights the resilience of library staff, the mental health crisis, and the lasting impact of the digital divide.