Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From FRANCE- Starting with 3 press reviews about the WEF held in Davos Switzerland, clearly the biggest international news item. Trump's words, insults, and threats, followed by his slight retraction on Greenland, has clearly damaged the relationship between the US and Europe. Trump was ridiculed in much of the press, not unlike his ridicule of other world leaders. Press on the Israeli crackdown on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, including bulldozing the UN buildings in occupied Palestine. Oxfam released its annual report on wealth and poverty on Monday, pointing out that billionaires are accelerating the inequality gap.



From GERMANY- Trump presented his proposed Board of Peace in Davos. It was to be a way to fix the crisis in destroyed Gaza, but has become what many suggest is an attempt at replacing the United Nations. He invited dozens of countries to sit on the board, which he is the lifetime chairman of the board, and Europe is by and large repulsed by it. An interview with Heba Aly, journalist and director of the United Nations Reform Coalition. She has worked for years to redirect the UN into becoming more effective at achieving its goals.



From CUBA- Venezuelans continue to denounce the US invasion and kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife.



From JAPAN- At the beginning of the week the EU was considering putting over $100 million in tariffs on the US in response to tariffs Trump threatened on EU countries defending Greenland. A just restarted nuclear power plant in central Japan was shutdown due to a malfunction during start up. Nepal will have a general election in March, and young voters in Gen-Z intend to create candidates and change, focused on ending corruption.





"There are virtually no places in the corporate media apparatus where you can tell the truth to challenge corporate tyranny and this US imperialist narrative of constant regime change all around the world. It is a very dangerous and slippery slope that we are on and I just think it is time that we take a step back and actually fund the journalists that we want to see."

--Abby Martin

--Abby Martin



