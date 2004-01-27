The Vagina Monologues, created and produced by Eve Ensler, tell the stories of women, their relationships, feelings, and, in some cases, abuse. In this edition of Radio Curious, we spoke with Eve Ensler about the origin of the the Vagina Monologues and the film, “Until the Violence Ends.”
Eve Ensler recommends “Bush in Babylon,” by Tariq Ali.
Originally Broadcast: January 27, 2004
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
Eve Ensler– “Meet the Author of the Vagina Monologues”