On January 21st, Trump unveiled his so-called ‘Board of Peace’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Ali Abunimah brings us his analysis on these developments.
Ahmed al-Najjar speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah about survival in Gaza and documenting the ongoing genocide. He’s an academic and journalist in Gaza who reports for Al-Jazeera and Press TV.
On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer continues his reports on the Qassam Brigades’ Moons of the Flood video series that highlights fallen resistance soldiers.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
