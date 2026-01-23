Summary: On January 21st, Trump unveiled his so-called ‘Board of Peace’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Ali Abunimah brings us his analysis on these developments.



Ahmed al-Najjar speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah about survival in Gaza and documenting the ongoing genocide. He’s an academic and journalist in Gaza who reports for Al-Jazeera and Press TV.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer continues his reports on the Qassam Brigades’ Moons of the Flood video series that highlights fallen resistance soldiers.