Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Weird Is The Word
13
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Jan. 23, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café with a song that’s just plain weird, Oingo Boingo there with some, weird, wacky science from 1985, so hey welcome to our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 468. This time the Sonic Café celebrates the weird world we live in. Listen for comedian Mark Poolos describing the weird wonderful people he’s seen at Walmart, and later on comedian Jim Gaffigan shares some of his weird observations about life. Our music mix is pulled from 54 years including Weird Al Yankovic mashing the 80’s Safety Dance tune with his lyrics to ahh deliver the Brady Bunch. Just a bit weird. We’ll also spin Bob Seger’s Katmandu, The Helacopters, Frank Zappa, Avril Lavigne, Pixies, Aviva, X Ambassadors and many more. Oh and just to make things a bit more weird Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to tell us the Zodiac signs are all wrong, plus a bit on strange phenomena from around the world. All this time as Weird ahh is the Word. From 2002 this is Nerf Herder from their American Cheese release and of course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Weird Science
Artist: Oingo Boingo
LP: Dead Man's Party
Yr: 1985
Song 2: Welcome to My World
Artist: Nerf Herder
LP: American Cheese
Yr: 2002
Song 3: The Brady Bunch
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
LP: In 3-D
Yr: 1999
Song 4: Weird People At Walmart
Artist: Mark Poolos
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr.
Song 5: Katmandu (Remastered 2011/Edit)
Artist: Bob Seger
LP: Ultimate Hits: Rock And Roll Never Forgets
Yr: 1975
Song 6: Nothing Terribly New
Artist: The Hellacopters
LP: Rock & Roll Is Dead
Yr: 2018
Song 7: Why Zodiac Signs Are WRONG
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP: Star Talk
Year: 2024
Song 8: Weird Scene
Artist: Mr.Brown
LP: The Coolest Songs In The World. Vol 1
Yr: 1998
Song 9: Hungry Freaks, Daddy
Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
LP: Freak Out!
Yr: 1966
Song 10: Crazy On You
Artist: Heart
LP: Dreamboat Annie
Yr: 1976
Song 11: Weird/Brain Surgeon
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Beyond the Pale
Yr: 2006
Song 12: Anything but Ordinary
Artist: Avril Lavigne
LP: Let Go
Yr: 2002
Song 13: Weird At My School
Artist: Pixies
LP: Complete B Sides
Yr: 2001
Song 14: WEIRDO
Artist: AViVA
LP: WEIRDO
Yr: 2023
Song 15: Unsteady
Artist: X Ambassadors
LP: VHS
Yr: 2015
Song 16: Can't Get Enough
Artist: Smash Mouth
LP: Can't Hardly Wait
Yr: 1998
Song 17: Aw' Mercy
Artist: Booker T. & The MG's
LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1
Yr: 2019
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 23, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 