Sonic Café #468/Weird Is The Word

Subtitle: Weird Is The Word

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Jan. 23, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café with a song that’s just plain weird, Oingo Boingo there with some, weird, wacky science from 1985, so hey welcome to our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 468. This time the Sonic Café celebrates the weird world we live in. Listen for comedian Mark Poolos describing the weird wonderful people he’s seen at Walmart, and later on comedian Jim Gaffigan shares some of his weird observations about life. Our music mix is pulled from 54 years including Weird Al Yankovic mashing the 80’s Safety Dance tune with his lyrics to ahh deliver the Brady Bunch. Just a bit weird. We’ll also spin Bob Seger’s Katmandu, The Helacopters, Frank Zappa, Avril Lavigne, Pixies, Aviva, X Ambassadors and many more. Oh and just to make things a bit more weird Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to tell us the Zodiac signs are all wrong, plus a bit on strange phenomena from around the world. All this time as Weird ahh is the Word. From 2002 this is Nerf Herder from their American Cheese release and of course we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Weird Science

Artist: Oingo Boingo

LP: Dead Man's Party

Yr: 1985

Song 2: Welcome to My World

Artist: Nerf Herder

LP: American Cheese

Yr: 2002

Song 3: The Brady Bunch

Artist: Weird Al Yankovic

LP: In 3-D

Yr: 1999

Song 4: Weird People At Walmart

Artist: Mark Poolos

LP: Dry Bar Comedy

Yr.

Song 5: Katmandu (Remastered 2011/Edit)

Artist: Bob Seger

LP: Ultimate Hits: Rock And Roll Never Forgets

Yr: 1975

Song 6: Nothing Terribly New

Artist: The Hellacopters

LP: Rock & Roll Is Dead

Yr: 2018

Song 7: Why Zodiac Signs Are WRONG

Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson

LP: Star Talk

Year: 2024

Song 8: Weird Scene

Artist: Mr.Brown

LP: The Coolest Songs In The World. Vol 1

Yr: 1998

Song 9: Hungry Freaks, Daddy

Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

LP: Freak Out!

Yr: 1966

Song 10: Crazy On You

Artist: Heart

LP: Dreamboat Annie

Yr: 1976

Song 11: Weird/Brain Surgeon

Artist: Jim Gaffigan

LP: Beyond the Pale

Yr: 2006

Song 12: Anything but Ordinary

Artist: Avril Lavigne

LP: Let Go

Yr: 2002

Song 13: Weird At My School

Artist: Pixies

LP: Complete B Sides

Yr: 2001

Song 14: WEIRDO

Artist: AViVA

LP: WEIRDO

Yr: 2023

Song 15: Unsteady

Artist: X Ambassadors

LP: VHS

Yr: 2015

Song 16: Can't Get Enough

Artist: Smash Mouth

LP: Can't Hardly Wait

Yr: 1998

Song 17: Aw' Mercy

Artist: Booker T. & The MG's

LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1

Yr: 2019

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.



About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





