Sonic Café with a song that’s just plain weird, Oingo Boingo there with some, weird, wacky science from 1985, so hey welcome to our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 468. This time the Sonic Café celebrates the weird world we live in. Listen for comedian Mark Poolos describing the weird wonderful people he’s seen at Walmart, and later on comedian Jim Gaffigan shares some of his weird observations about life. Our music mix is pulled from 54 years including Weird Al Yankovic mashing the 80’s Safety Dance tune with his lyrics to ahh deliver the Brady Bunch. Just a bit weird. We’ll also spin Bob Seger’s Katmandu, The Helacopters, Frank Zappa, Avril Lavigne, Pixies, Aviva, X Ambassadors and many more. Oh and just to make things a bit more weird Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to tell us the Zodiac signs are all wrong, plus a bit on strange phenomena from around the world. All this time as Weird ahh is the Word. From 2002 this is Nerf Herder from their American Cheese release and of course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Weird Science Artist: Oingo Boingo LP: Dead Man's Party Yr: 1985 Song 2: Welcome to My World Artist: Nerf Herder LP: American Cheese Yr: 2002 Song 3: The Brady Bunch Artist: Weird Al Yankovic LP: In 3-D Yr: 1999 Song 4: Weird People At Walmart Artist: Mark Poolos LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. Song 5: Katmandu (Remastered 2011/Edit) Artist: Bob Seger LP: Ultimate Hits: Rock And Roll Never Forgets Yr: 1975 Song 6: Nothing Terribly New Artist: The Hellacopters LP: Rock & Roll Is Dead Yr: 2018 Song 7: Why Zodiac Signs Are WRONG Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Star Talk Year: 2024 Song 8: Weird Scene Artist: Mr.Brown LP: The Coolest Songs In The World. Vol 1 Yr: 1998 Song 9: Hungry Freaks, Daddy Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention LP: Freak Out! Yr: 1966 Song 10: Crazy On You Artist: Heart LP: Dreamboat Annie Yr: 1976 Song 11: Weird/Brain Surgeon Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Beyond the Pale Yr: 2006 Song 12: Anything but Ordinary Artist: Avril Lavigne LP: Let Go Yr: 2002 Song 13: Weird At My School Artist: Pixies LP: Complete B Sides Yr: 2001 Song 14: WEIRDO Artist: AViVA LP: WEIRDO Yr: 2023 Song 15: Unsteady Artist: X Ambassadors LP: VHS Yr: 2015 Song 16: Can't Get Enough Artist: Smash Mouth LP: Can't Hardly Wait Yr: 1998 Song 17: Aw' Mercy Artist: Booker T. & The MG's LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 Yr: 2019
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio.