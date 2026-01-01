Notes: Hey Listeners,



I am excited to be hosting Cause and Effect today for the first time in a while and for the very first time from our new studio. I recently read Rob Miller’s The Hours Are Long, But the Pay Is Low -A Curious Life in Independent Music.



Rob was one of the co-founders and owners of Bloodshot Records – the home of Insurgent Country. The book was made for a Cause and Effect show because it is laid out just like one builds a Cause-and-Effect playlist / show. And through Rob’s story you know what songs to plug in where!

I have been a big fan of Bloodshot since the beginning. I have always been a fan of country-rock, alt-country, Americana, cowpunk, outlaw country or whatever you want to call the genre. I have been a subscriber to No Depression magazine since they launched and have played Bloodshot artists on my show for the past 18 years.



The book made me a bigger fan and made me wish I had been living in Chicago in the early 90s. Taking in all the neighborhoods, the ethnic food of the day, the dive bars, CW bars with live music, and the beginnings of a music movement – insurgent country that is still popular today.

When I first began volunteering at WRIR – before I even had a show – I took on the role of AAA Music Director. In that role I was responsible to review the AAA releases and get the CDs on the shelf (yes it was physical copies still) so DJs had access to new releases. We got great service from our rep at Bloodshot, Joe Swank. He was a great resource and a very knowledgeable rep. Joe has since opened his own agency, Swank Promotions, but he still gives WRIR great service.



Got a great playlist for you so keep it tuned here! Heck this may some of the last entertainment you have access to once the big ice storm hits – so blankets on volume up. Enjoy.



The Haberdasher



The Riptones Suburbia For a Life of Sin: Insurgent Chicago Country Bloodshot Records

Moonshine Willy You're the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly Pecadores Bloodshot Records

Earl C. Whitehead & The Grievous Angels She's Lost Her Head Angels and Inbreds Bloodshot Records

Nirvana Territorial Pissings Nevermind Geffen

The Clash (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais The Clash Hits Back (Japan Version) Sony Music Japan International

Flipper Sex Bomb Sex Bomb Baby Public Flipper Limited LLC

Howlin' Wolf Down in the Bottom Howlin' Wolf Geffen

The Sundowners Around the World Chicago Country Legends Bloodshot Records

Hasil Adkins No More Hot Dogs Out To Hunch Norton Records

Bill Brickey Down In the Valley Old Town School of Folk Music Songbook: Volume 1 Bloodshot Records

Andre Williams The Monkey Speaks His Mind I Hate CDs: Norton Records 45 RPM Singles Collection, Vol. 1 Norton Records

The Knitters Rock Island Line Poor Little Critter On the Road Rhino/Slash

Uncle Tupelo No Depression No Depression Columbia/Legacy

Wynonie Harris Bloodshot Eyes Lovin' Machine King Records

Hank Thompson Hangover Tavern A Six Pack to Go Capitol Nashville

Lydia Loveless European Real Bloodshot Records

Justin Townes Earle Midnight At the Movies Midnight at the Movies Bloodshot Records

Cory Branan The Vow Adios Bloodshot Records

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Sidelong Sidelong Bloodshot Records

The Bottle Rockets Building Chryslers South Broadway Athletic Club Bloodshot Records

Joe Swank & The Zen Pirates Strutter Hank Williams Died for My Sins Cowpunk Music (Self)

Alejandro Escovedo Evening Gown Down to the Promised Land: 5 Years of Bloodshot Records Bloodshot Records

Robbie Fulks Bloodshot's Turning 5 Down to the Promised Land: 5 Years of Bloodshot Records Bloodshot Records

The Waco Brothers Bad Times (Are Comin' Round Again) Bad Times - Single WACO BROTHERS

Hawkshaw Hawkins Barbara Allen Slow Poke - The Very Best of Hawkshaw Hawkins O.L.D Ltd

Slobberbone Dark as a Dungeon Straight Outta Boone County Bloodshot Records

Pine Valley Cosmonauts Trouble in Mind Salute the Majesty of Bob Wills Jon Langford

Kelly Hogan Sugarbowl Because It Feel Good Bloodshot Records

