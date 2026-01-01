The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Cause and Effect - Rob Miller's Memoir about Bloodshot Records
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Jan. 24, 2026, midnight
I am guest-hosting WRIR's Cause and Effect Show today. It is one of my favorites to host and to listen to. Each week the host selects an artist than digs deep into the bands and artists that influenced the featured performer and in turns the bands and artists they influenced. Stream the show every Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM @ www.wrir.org.
Hey Listeners,

I am excited to be hosting Cause and Effect today for the first time in a while and for the very first time from our new studio. I recently read Rob Miller’s The Hours Are Long, But the Pay Is Low -A Curious Life in Independent Music.

Rob was one of the co-founders and owners of Bloodshot Records – the home of Insurgent Country. The book was made for a Cause and Effect show because it is laid out just like one builds a Cause-and-Effect playlist / show. And through Rob’s story you know what songs to plug in where!
I have been a big fan of Bloodshot since the beginning. I have always been a fan of country-rock, alt-country, Americana, cowpunk, outlaw country or whatever you want to call the genre. I have been a subscriber to No Depression magazine since they launched and have played Bloodshot artists on my show for the past 18 years.

The book made me a bigger fan and made me wish I had been living in Chicago in the early 90s. Taking in all the neighborhoods, the ethnic food of the day, the dive bars, CW bars with live music, and the beginnings of a music movement – insurgent country that is still popular today.
When I first began volunteering at WRIR – before I even had a show – I took on the role of AAA Music Director. In that role I was responsible to review the AAA releases and get the CDs on the shelf (yes it was physical copies still) so DJs had access to new releases. We got great service from our rep at Bloodshot, Joe Swank. He was a great resource and a very knowledgeable rep. Joe has since opened his own agency, Swank Promotions, but he still gives WRIR great service.

Got a great playlist for you so keep it tuned here! Heck this may some of the last entertainment you have access to once the big ice storm hits – so blankets on volume up. Enjoy.

The Haberdasher

The Riptones Suburbia For a Life of Sin: Insurgent Chicago Country Bloodshot Records
Moonshine Willy You're the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly Pecadores Bloodshot Records
Earl C. Whitehead & The Grievous Angels She's Lost Her Head Angels and Inbreds Bloodshot Records
Nirvana Territorial Pissings Nevermind Geffen
The Clash (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais The Clash Hits Back (Japan Version) Sony Music Japan International
Flipper Sex Bomb Sex Bomb Baby Public Flipper Limited LLC
Howlin' Wolf Down in the Bottom Howlin' Wolf Geffen
The Sundowners Around the World Chicago Country Legends Bloodshot Records
Hasil Adkins No More Hot Dogs Out To Hunch Norton Records
Bill Brickey Down In the Valley Old Town School of Folk Music Songbook: Volume 1 Bloodshot Records
Andre Williams The Monkey Speaks His Mind I Hate CDs: Norton Records 45 RPM Singles Collection, Vol. 1 Norton Records
The Knitters Rock Island Line Poor Little Critter On the Road Rhino/Slash
Uncle Tupelo No Depression No Depression Columbia/Legacy
Wynonie Harris Bloodshot Eyes Lovin' Machine King Records
Hank Thompson Hangover Tavern A Six Pack to Go Capitol Nashville
Lydia Loveless European Real Bloodshot Records
Justin Townes Earle Midnight At the Movies Midnight at the Movies Bloodshot Records
Cory Branan The Vow Adios Bloodshot Records
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers Sidelong Sidelong Bloodshot Records
The Bottle Rockets Building Chryslers South Broadway Athletic Club Bloodshot Records
Joe Swank & The Zen Pirates Strutter Hank Williams Died for My Sins Cowpunk Music (Self)
Alejandro Escovedo Evening Gown Down to the Promised Land: 5 Years of Bloodshot Records Bloodshot Records
Robbie Fulks Bloodshot's Turning 5 Down to the Promised Land: 5 Years of Bloodshot Records Bloodshot Records
The Waco Brothers Bad Times (Are Comin' Round Again) Bad Times - Single WACO BROTHERS
Hawkshaw Hawkins Barbara Allen Slow Poke - The Very Best of Hawkshaw Hawkins O.L.D Ltd
Slobberbone Dark as a Dungeon Straight Outta Boone County Bloodshot Records
Pine Valley Cosmonauts Trouble in Mind Salute the Majesty of Bob Wills Jon Langford
Kelly Hogan Sugarbowl Because It Feel Good Bloodshot Records

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Jan. 24, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 