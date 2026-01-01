Summary: 1. Eighties - MotionPlus

2. Illusion Of Self - Verb T & Vic Grimes feat. Farma G and BVA

3. Bring Back John Williams - dela

4. Like Ah First - Moka Only

5. Writings on the Wall - Señor Kaos & Illastrate feat. Supastition and 4-Ize

6. Straight from the Gutter - Godfather Don & Jazz Spastiks

7. Company - Edo. G & Parental

8. Hypophora - Abstract Minded feat. John Forte

9. Family Business - Fugees feat. John Forte and Omega

10. Sky Is Like - Skyzoo

11. Solar Panels - Tablet*tph

12. Hakata Station - Freddie Joachim feat. Nahokimama

13. Samda Pt. 2 - Midan feat. Jazzbois

14. Society Of NIMH - Sankofa & Uncle Fester feat. Denz, JON?DOE, Memphis 15. Reigns and AthenA

16. Silhouettes - Citero

17. Grand - Crotona & Silent Someone (cuts by DJ JS-1)

18. Reign of Truth - Dj Unknown feat. Iomos and King Jus

19. Marginal Gains - Ill Conscious, Alcynoos and Parental

20. The Answer - KLIM Beats

21. His Master Plan - Taylor Made It