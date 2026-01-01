The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
1st hour.
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
Jan. 25, 2026, midnight
1. Eighties - MotionPlus
2. Illusion Of Self - Verb T & Vic Grimes feat. Farma G and BVA
3. Bring Back John Williams - dela
4. Like Ah First - Moka Only
5. Writings on the Wall - Señor Kaos & Illastrate feat. Supastition and 4-Ize
6. Straight from the Gutter - Godfather Don & Jazz Spastiks
7. Company - Edo. G & Parental
8. Hypophora - Abstract Minded feat. John Forte
9. Family Business - Fugees feat. John Forte and Omega
10. Sky Is Like - Skyzoo
11. Solar Panels - Tablet*tph
12. Hakata Station - Freddie Joachim feat. Nahokimama
13. Samda Pt. 2 - Midan feat. Jazzbois
14. Society Of NIMH - Sankofa & Uncle Fester feat. Denz, JON?DOE, Memphis 15. Reigns and AthenA
16. Silhouettes - Citero
17. Grand - Crotona & Silent Someone (cuts by DJ JS-1)
18. Reign of Truth - Dj Unknown feat. Iomos and King Jus
19. Marginal Gains - Ill Conscious, Alcynoos and Parental
20. The Answer - KLIM Beats
21. His Master Plan - Taylor Made It
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:59 1 Jan. 15, 2026
Gammatorium
