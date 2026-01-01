1. Eighties - MotionPlus 2. Illusion Of Self - Verb T & Vic Grimes feat. Farma G and BVA 3. Bring Back John Williams - dela 4. Like Ah First - Moka Only 5. Writings on the Wall - Señor Kaos & Illastrate feat. Supastition and 4-Ize 6. Straight from the Gutter - Godfather Don & Jazz Spastiks 7. Company - Edo. G & Parental 8. Hypophora - Abstract Minded feat. John Forte 9. Family Business - Fugees feat. John Forte and Omega 10. Sky Is Like - Skyzoo 11. Solar Panels - Tablet*tph 12. Hakata Station - Freddie Joachim feat. Nahokimama 13. Samda Pt. 2 - Midan feat. Jazzbois 14. Society Of NIMH - Sankofa & Uncle Fester feat. Denz, JON?DOE, Memphis 15. Reigns and AthenA 16. Silhouettes - Citero 17. Grand - Crotona & Silent Someone (cuts by DJ JS-1) 18. Reign of Truth - Dj Unknown feat. Iomos and King Jus 19. Marginal Gains - Ill Conscious, Alcynoos and Parental 20. The Answer - KLIM Beats 21. His Master Plan - Taylor Made It
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.