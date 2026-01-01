One of my heroes has sadly passed away as of Saturday January 24 2026 at the age of 92. A progressive historian, author and scholar with uncompromising principles whom I was honoured to know personally. Rest in power Dr Michael Parenti!
Michael Parenti - "The Assassination of Julius Caesar: A People's History of Ancient Rome." Paul Robeson - Joe Hill Midnight Oil - Bedlam Bridge Handsome Furs - Serve the People
Back in the USSR Blog: https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/01/michael-parenti-personal-tribute.html