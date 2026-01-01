The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov and Michael Parenti
Jan. 25, 2026, midnight
One of my heroes has sadly passed away as of Saturday January 24 2026 at the age of 92. A progressive historian, author and scholar with uncompromising principles whom I was honoured to know personally. Rest in power Dr Michael Parenti!
Michael Parenti - "The Assassination of Julius Caesar: A People's History of Ancient Rome."
Paul Robeson - Joe Hill
Midnight Oil - Bedlam Bridge
Handsome Furs - Serve the People
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/01/michael-parenti-personal-tribute.html

00:59:09 1 Jan. 25, 2026
CFRU 93.3 FM
