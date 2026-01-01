Summary: Forget conspiracy. Contrails are real and dangerous to the climate - from Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology, Dr. Daniel Johansson. While thousands died of heat in Europe in 2003, a marine heat wave ripped the North Atlantic. Changes to marine life remain today. From Germany, Dr. Karl-Michael Werner, of the Thunen Institute of Sea Fisheries in Bremerhaven. The Pillars of Wealth remain oblivious at Davos. Full speed ahead, fossil fuel for a hot militarized world.