Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Jan. 25, 2026, midnight


Wunmi, “Bottom Line (ICE) [Radio Edit]”
from Bottom Line (ICE) [Radio Edit] - Single
WUNMI - 2026

Sault, “Chapter 1”
from Chapter 1
unknown - 2026

Sault, “Good Things Will Come After the Pressure”
from Chapter 1
unknown - 2026

Digable Planets, “For Corners”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994

Gil Scott-Heron, “No Knock (Alternative Version)”
from Free Will
Ace Records - 1972

Gil Scott-Heron, “Lady Day and John Coltrane”
from Pieces of a Man
Ace Records - 1971

Fela Kuti & Afrika 70, “Zombie”
from Zombie (Edit) - EP
Knitting Factory Records - 1977

Bad Brains, “I - March 15, 1981”
from Live At The Bayou
Time Traveler Recordings - 2025

Bad Brains, “At the Movies- March 15, 1981”
from Live At The Bayou
Time Traveler Recordings - 2025

Bad Brains, “Banned in D.C. - July 14, 1980”
from Live At The Bayou
Time Traveler Recordings - 2025

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “The Heathen (Live)”
from Babylon By Bus (Live) [2013 Remaster]
Island Records - 1978

Björk, “Army of Me”
from Post
143/Lava/Atlantic - 1995

Deee-Lite, “Power of Love”
from World Clique
Elektra Records - 1990

The Brand New Heavies, “People Giving Love”
from Brother Sister
The Bicycle Music Company - 1994

The Tamlins, “Baltimore”
from Sly & Robbie Presents Sounds of Taxi 1st Volume
Taxi Records - 2013

Otis Redding, “Just One More Day (Live)”
from Live At the Whisky a Go Go
Stax - 2016

Cymande, “Rastafarian Folk Song”
from Cymande
Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 1971

Cymande, “The Message”
from Cymande
Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 1971

Charles Mingus, “Mood Indigo”
from Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus
Impulse! - 1964

B-2 Units (feat Ryuichi Sakamoto 坂本龍一 ), “Happy End”
from B-2 units - 1982 Live Radio Broadcast - NHK Radio
Youtube unofficial

Phuong Dung, “Chỉ Có Một Người (There is Only One Person)”
from NHẠC TUYỂN KIM ĐẰNG 2
Viet Nam - 1973

Soundgarden, “Superunknown”
from Superunknown (cassette dub)
A&M - 1994

The Clash, “The Guns of Brixton”
from The Story of The Clash, Vol. 1
EPIC - 1988

Ges-E & Social Security, “Zubeida”
from Bobby Friction & Nihal Present...
V2 - 2004

02:00:14 1 Jan. 25, 2026
wrir studios
