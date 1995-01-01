Notes:



Wunmi, “Bottom Line (ICE) [Radio Edit]”

from Bottom Line (ICE) [Radio Edit] - Single

WUNMI - 2026



Sault, “Chapter 1”

from Chapter 1

unknown - 2026



Sault, “Good Things Will Come After the Pressure”

from Chapter 1

unknown - 2026



Digable Planets, “For Corners”

from Blowout Comb

Pendulum Records - 1994



Gil Scott-Heron, “No Knock (Alternative Version)”

from Free Will

Ace Records - 1972



Gil Scott-Heron, “Lady Day and John Coltrane”

from Pieces of a Man

Ace Records - 1971



Fela Kuti & Afrika 70, “Zombie”

from Zombie (Edit) - EP

Knitting Factory Records - 1977



Bad Brains, “I - March 15, 1981”

from Live At The Bayou

Time Traveler Recordings - 2025



Bad Brains, “At the Movies- March 15, 1981”

from Live At The Bayou

Time Traveler Recordings - 2025



Bad Brains, “Banned in D.C. - July 14, 1980”

from Live At The Bayou

Time Traveler Recordings - 2025



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “The Heathen (Live)”

from Babylon By Bus (Live) [2013 Remaster]

Island Records - 1978



Björk, “Army of Me”

from Post

143/Lava/Atlantic - 1995



Deee-Lite, “Power of Love”

from World Clique

Elektra Records - 1990



The Brand New Heavies, “People Giving Love”

from Brother Sister

The Bicycle Music Company - 1994



The Tamlins, “Baltimore”

from Sly & Robbie Presents Sounds of Taxi 1st Volume

Taxi Records - 2013



Otis Redding, “Just One More Day (Live)”

from Live At the Whisky a Go Go

Stax - 2016



Cymande, “Rastafarian Folk Song”

from Cymande

Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 1971



Cymande, “The Message”

from Cymande

Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 1971



Charles Mingus, “Mood Indigo”

from Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus

Impulse! - 1964



B-2 Units (feat Ryuichi Sakamoto 坂本龍一 ), “Happy End”

from B-2 units - 1982 Live Radio Broadcast - NHK Radio

Youtube unofficial



Phuong Dung, “Chỉ Có Một Người (There is Only One Person)”

from NHẠC TUYỂN KIM ĐẰNG 2

Viet Nam - 1973



Soundgarden, “Superunknown”

from Superunknown (cassette dub)

A&M - 1994



The Clash, “The Guns of Brixton”

from The Story of The Clash, Vol. 1

EPIC - 1988



Ges-E & Social Security, “Zubeida”

from Bobby Friction & Nihal Present...

V2 - 2004

