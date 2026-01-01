The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
After 15 years of struggle against it, it became law
Jan. 26, 2026
After 15 years of widespread struggle against it, South Africa's Traditional Courts Bill has now been signed into law. It gives unbounded power including discrimination against women, to so-called traditional chiefs in the rural areas, and is considered a distortion of community-based dispute resolution traditions. One of the key opposition leaders, Sizani Ngubane, founder of the Rural Women's Movement, died before the bill was re-introduced again and signed into law. Other speakers: Nolundi Luwaya, Researcher at the Law, Race and Gender Unit at the University of Cape Town [now director of the Land and Accountability Research Centre]; Aninka Claassens, Chief Researcher, Land and Accountability Research Centre, University of Cape Town; Mnisi Weeks, Associate Professor in Legal Studies and Political Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Adjunct Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town (UCT) [She previously worked in the Rural Womens Action Research Programme at UCT]; Patrick Mashego, community leader, Limpopo province, South Africa. 
Primary producer, Erna Curry; contributing interviewer, Marsha Branch; series editor, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Find archives and contributor guidelines at wings.org

Updated from WINGS #04-19
South Africa
