Summary: After 15 years of widespread struggle against it, South Africa's Traditional Courts Bill has now been signed into law. It gives unbounded power including discrimination against women, to so-called traditional chiefs in the rural areas, and is considered a distortion of community-based dispute resolution traditions. One of the key opposition leaders, Sizani Ngubane, founder of the Rural Women's Movement, died before the bill was re-introduced again and signed into law. Other speakers: Nolundi Luwaya, Researcher at the Law, Race and Gender Unit at the University of Cape Town [now director of the Land and Accountability Research Centre]; Aninka Claassens, Chief Researcher, Land and Accountability Research Centre, University of Cape Town; Mnisi Weeks, Associate Professor in Legal Studies and Political Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Adjunct Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town (UCT) [She previously worked in the Rural Womens Action Research Programme at UCT]; Patrick Mashego, community leader, Limpopo province, South Africa.