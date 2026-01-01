The son of Iowa lesbians runs for the U.S. Senate; this week’s “Rainbow Rewind” celebrates iconic birthdays and a pivotal event in January; the Trump administration scraps EEOC guidance on anti-queer workplace harassment, McBride leads U.S. House Democrats' successful fight against anti-trans Republican funding riders, an infamous Texas federal judge equates drag with blackface, Tucson Pride ends a 49-year run as Arizona’s oldest such celebration, and “Heated Rivalry” carries a torch for Italy’s Winter Olympics. All that and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Tanya Kane-Parry & Joe Boehnlein and produced by Brian DeShazor. “Rainbow Rewind” written by Sheri Lunn and co-hosted and produced with Brian DeShazor. Zach Wahls feature produced by Greg Gordon with interview excerpts by Steve Pride. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Tchaikovsky; Romanovsky & Phillips; Holly Near with Peter, Paul & Mary’s Mary Travers. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture! Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you!