The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Sean Savage - La Musique 02. Gruve Collective - 4 A.M. 03. Art Alfie - Soft Spoken 04. Dustin Nantais - Further 05. Matt Prehn - Beatsbaby 06. Snad - Home Away From Home 07. Demuir - Luvin' To Nothing 08. Nick Holder - Forever In A Daze 09. Din Jay - Hot For You 10. Alex Ranerro - Enigma
Sean Savage 2026
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.