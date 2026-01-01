Version 2: Intro - Remembering Michael Parenti Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:13:46 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Jan. 26, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:13:46 160Kbps flac

(MB) None 4 Version 3: Taylor Report commentary Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Commentary Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:46:14 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Jan. 26, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:46:14 160Kbps flac

(MB) None 5