Summary: If you listened to last week’s Sea Change Radio, then you’ve already learned a little something about congressional hopeful Saikat Chakrabarti. Otherwise, you may not have ever heard of the guy. He’s running to fill Nancy Pelosi’s soon-to-be vacated congressional seat here in San Francisco. In this second half of our discussion, listeners will hear about several ways that Chakrabarti and Pelosi differ (beyond their respective levels of name recognition). We look at several of Chakrabarti’s exciting ideas, including ways tech could actually help remedy inequality (rather than widening income and wealth gaps), elements of the Green New Deal that could help curb profligate energy use by data centers, and the notion of banning stock trading among members of Congress.