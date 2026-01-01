The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Scott and Val Save the Universe
E1-S3
Weekly Program
 KCHW FM  Contact Contributor
Jan. 28, 2026, midnight
A comedic segment driven news magazine with a cast of 5 and America's first AI Sportscaster!
Reach out before broadcasting. scottallen@kchwDOTorg

Scott And Val Download Program Podcast
S1-E3
01:48:03 1 Jan. 28, 2026
global
  View Script
    
 00:41:32  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
