worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Jan. 29, 2026, midnight
Back home after two weeks to a backed up inbox, stuffed with fresh releases. Join us for an all new show of all new music; the first in 6 years from Mexican sibs, Sotomayor, Rwandan Canadian Ezra Kwizera, Mariachi El Bronx, Tinariwen celebrate 45 years with something for the next gen. And, we introduce a beautiful pairing of kora and Congolese voice from Sophie Lukacs & Noel Mpiaza. Moving to the beat of the world with World Beat Canada!
Sotomayor - Si Te Vas
Yin Yin - In Search Of Yang
Ezra Kwizera - I Need You Now CANCON
Sophie Lukacs & Noel Mpiaza - Lisanga (Unity) CANCON
Dub Colossus - We Stand
Mariachi El Bronx - Bandoleros
Playing For Change - All You Need Is Love
Baiuca & Felisa Segade - Barullo (Panasoma Remix)
Ninos Luchando - Proxy
Tinariwen - Sagherat Assani (feat. Sulafa Elyas)
Eric Hilton - The Dharma Lovers
Dactah Chando - Mercy
Carlangas - Podria Ser Peor (It Could Be Worse)
The Olympians - Strawberry Kiwi

Vancouver, BC, Canada
