Back home after two weeks to a backed up inbox, stuffed with fresh releases. Join us for an all new show of all new music; the first in 6 years from Mexican sibs, Sotomayor, Rwandan Canadian Ezra Kwizera, Mariachi El Bronx, Tinariwen celebrate 45 years with something for the next gen. And, we introduce a beautiful pairing of kora and Congolese voice from Sophie Lukacs & Noel Mpiaza. Moving to the beat of the world with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Sotomayor - Si Te Vas Yin Yin - In Search Of Yang Ezra Kwizera - I Need You Now CANCON Sophie Lukacs & Noel Mpiaza - Lisanga (Unity) CANCON Dub Colossus - We Stand Mariachi El Bronx - Bandoleros Playing For Change - All You Need Is Love Baiuca & Felisa Segade - Barullo (Panasoma Remix) Ninos Luchando - Proxy Tinariwen - Sagherat Assani (feat. Sulafa Elyas) Eric Hilton - The Dharma Lovers Dactah Chando - Mercy Carlangas - Podria Ser Peor (It Could Be Worse) The Olympians - Strawberry Kiwi