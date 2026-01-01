Summary: Back home after two weeks to a backed up inbox, stuffed with fresh releases. Join us for an all new show of all new music; the first in 6 years from Mexican sibs, Sotomayor, Rwandan Canadian Ezra Kwizera, Mariachi El Bronx, Tinariwen celebrate 45 years with something for the next gen. And, we introduce a beautiful pairing of kora and Congolese voice from Sophie Lukacs & Noel Mpiaza. Moving to the beat of the world with World Beat Canada!