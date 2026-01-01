The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Jan. 29, 2026, midnight
Patricia introduces Firkin's album of pub songs, all in Hungarian, a sublime pairing of harp and fiddle from Adrianna Ciccone and Ellen Gibling, Haggix X-1's 3rd single, We Can See The Sun, and our winter visit from The MicroOrganism. Rest and drink plenty of fluids. You got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Tundermese (Fairy Tale)
Gangar - Slarkjen
Haggis X-1 - We See the Sun CANCON
Adrianna and Ellen - The Golden Goose CANCON
Boiled In Lead - The MicroOrganism
Basco - Down In The Greenwood
Derina Harvey Band - Unreeling/Up On The Quarry/Clancy's Stomp CANCON
Flogging Molly - Hope
Brogeal - Draw The Line
The Finlay MacDonald Band - Salsa's
Frigg - Chris Stout's Compliements To The Bon Accord Ale House
The McDades - Peggy O CANCON
Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends
Transatlantica - The Sea Is Calling

Vancouver, BC, Canada
