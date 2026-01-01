Patricia introduces Firkin's album of pub songs, all in Hungarian, a sublime pairing of harp and fiddle from Adrianna Ciccone and Ellen Gibling, Haggix X-1's 3rd single, We Can See The Sun, and our winter visit from The MicroOrganism. Rest and drink plenty of fluids. You got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Tundermese (Fairy Tale) Gangar - Slarkjen Haggis X-1 - We See the Sun CANCON Adrianna and Ellen - The Golden Goose CANCON Boiled In Lead - The MicroOrganism Basco - Down In The Greenwood Derina Harvey Band - Unreeling/Up On The Quarry/Clancy's Stomp CANCON Flogging Molly - Hope Brogeal - Draw The Line The Finlay MacDonald Band - Salsa's Frigg - Chris Stout's Compliements To The Bon Accord Ale House The McDades - Peggy O CANCON Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends Transatlantica - The Sea Is Calling