Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260130.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- For a second time Trump has officially withdrawn the US from the Paris Agreement, a global accord aiming to limit climate change. Henna Hundal, a researcher at Stanford School of Medicine discusses the consequences of this decision. When Trump withdrew near the end of his first term, Biden immediately rejoined. The unknown next president will not be in office for 3 years and their inclinations are uncertain.



From JAPAN- Japan, like the US, is currently experiencing extreme snow and cold weather. Sales of new electric vehicles in the EU are rising rapidly. Trump threatened a 100% tariff on Canada if it makes a trade deal with China. Trump hinted at a secret new weapon used by the US military in the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro and the first lady. Zelensky says his goal is to kill or wound 50,000 Russian soldiers per month.



From FRANCE- Press reviews on the US pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, the Doomsday clock is moved closer than ever to global destruction, the cost of ICE and American violence, and immigration policy in Spain. An interview on Netanyahu declaring that there will never be a Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip.



From CUBA- A recent survey in Europe found that the majority see the US President Trump as an enemy rather than a friend and ally. Russia says they are concerned about reports that the US wants to blockade oil supplies to Cuba. Doctors Without Borders says Israel is running a defamation campaign against them in order to prevent them from providing assistance to the people of Palestine.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"People who think they're free in the world just haven't come to the end of their leash yet. You will have no sensation of a leash around your neck if you sit by the peg. It is only when you stray that you feel the restraining tug."

--Michael Parenti



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net