Gerda Lerner, Ph.D. — “The Foremother of Women’s History”

Gerda Lerner, Ph.D.

Jan. 29, 2026

Summary: The history of women has existed as long as humans have, but it was not until the last half of the 20th Century that women’s history received recognized academic attention. Our guest, Professor Gerda Lerner was a pioneer in the movement to study and record the history of women.



Gerda Lerner led an extraordinary life from April 30, 1920 to January 2, 2013. She was a historian, author and teacher, and ultimately a professor emeritus of history at the University of Wisconsin. Her academic work was characterized by the attention she drew to the differences among women in class, race and sexual orientation.



Professor Lerner and I visited by phone in October 2002, began with her description why the distinctions among women of class, race and sexual orientation are important.



