Program Information
State Of The City reports
Jewish Network for Palestine: Gaza Holocaust Memorial Day
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Jan. 30, 2026, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/01/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-7/

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Adil Raja Says Met Announce Arrests Charges In ISI Paid Christmas Burglar Thugs Case - 00:35:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Jacqui Deevoy Murdered by the State Breathing Suppressant Covid Protocols Midazolam Fentanyl - 01:00:00
#4 - China's cost of living crisis street protests and strikes censored from the world's press Helen-Ann Smith Sky News - 00:20:00
#5 - Bilderbergs Canadian PM Mark Carney Middle Powers speech at WEF 2026 Davos - 00:15:00
#6 - Dan Dicks The Seven Billionaires Who Are Coming For Your Mind on the elite from Canada - 00:05:00
#7 - David Hearst Board of Peace is a Zionist Hiijack of the UN Trump is Running Gaza and the World - 00:10:00
#8 - Charlie Kirk new whistleblower says TPUSA has been taken over by Israeli Mossad - 00:07:00
#9 - Holocaust Memorial Day 2026, DeNazify the Israeli State, Jewish Network for Palestine - 01:50:00
#10 - RT Going Underground Prof Richard Spence Secret Societies Exposed -Epstein, Bilderberg, Trilateral Commission - 00:07:00

