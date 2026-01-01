Notes:

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Adil Raja Says Met Announce Arrests Charges In ISI Paid Christmas Burglar Thugs Case - 00:35:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Jacqui Deevoy Murdered by the State Breathing Suppressant Covid Protocols Midazolam Fentanyl - 01:00:00

#4 - China's cost of living crisis street protests and strikes censored from the world's press Helen-Ann Smith Sky News - 00:20:00

#5 - Bilderbergs Canadian PM Mark Carney Middle Powers speech at WEF 2026 Davos - 00:15:00

#6 - Dan Dicks The Seven Billionaires Who Are Coming For Your Mind on the elite from Canada - 00:05:00

#7 - David Hearst Board of Peace is a Zionist Hiijack of the UN Trump is Running Gaza and the World - 00:10:00

#8 - Charlie Kirk new whistleblower says TPUSA has been taken over by Israeli Mossad - 00:07:00

#9 - Holocaust Memorial Day 2026, DeNazify the Israeli State, Jewish Network for Palestine - 01:50:00

#10 - RT Going Underground Prof Richard Spence Secret Societies Exposed -Epstein, Bilderberg, Trilateral Commission - 00:07:00