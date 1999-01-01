Sonic Café the little radio café in the Pacific Northwest where amazing things always seem to be happening. Hello, and welcome, this is episode 469 and I’m your host Scott Clark. With the release of this episode the Sonic Café has been on the air for nine years now. Wow, just wow. We thank all the great radio stations out there for playing the Sonic Café each week and most importantly we thank you for listening. So ahh this time the Sonic Café celebrates in the chillest way possible, with a great mix of down tempo, lounge and electronic tunes, with Beats, chilled but never shaken. We’ve pulled together a mix of favorites mostly from the early two-thousands, listen for Bill Conti, Gabin, Fragile State, Chicane, Bent and of course many more. So we’re just gonna get kick back, and grab our headphones, along with you and celebrate our ninth anniversary, with beats, chilled but never shaken. From the 2002 Beautiful Tomorrow release this is Blue Six and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Jumbo Artist: Underworld LP: Beaucoup Fish Yr: 1999 Song 2: Pure (Jay's Nightlife Dub) Artist: Blue Six LP: Beautiful Tomorrow Yr: 2002 Song 3: Deep Kitsch Artist: dZihan & Kamien LP: Gran Riserva Yr: 2002 Song 4: Red Label Artist: Bill Conti LP: Yr. 2012 Song 5: La Maison (di Battista's Dream) Artist: Gabin LP: Gabin Yr: 2003 Song 6: 600 Bliss Artist: Fragile State LP: Voices from the Dust Bowl Yr: 2004 Song 7: Low Sun Artist: Chicane LP: Behind the Sun Year: 2000 Song 8: King Wisp Artist: Bent LP: The Everlasting Blink Yr: 2003 Song 9: Breathing Light Artist: Nitin Sawhney LP: Pure Chill Out Yr: 2002 Song 10: Pink's Song mediagrant.com Artist: Richard Wright LP: Wet Dream Yr: 1978 Song 11: Gloomy Sunday Artist: Heather Nova LP: Pure Chill Out Yr: 2002 Song 12: Nixon's Spirit Artist: Paul Oakenfold LP: Bunkka Yr: 2002
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.