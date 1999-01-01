The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Beats, Chilled… But Never Shaken
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Jan. 30, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café the little radio café in the Pacific Northwest where amazing things always seem to be happening. Hello, and welcome, this is episode 469 and I’m your host Scott Clark. With the release of this episode the Sonic Café has been on the air for nine years now. Wow, just wow. We thank all the great radio stations out there for playing the Sonic Café each week and most importantly we thank you for listening. So ahh this time the Sonic Café celebrates in the chillest way possible, with a great mix of down tempo, lounge and electronic tunes, with Beats, chilled but never shaken. We’ve pulled together a mix of favorites mostly from the early two-thousands, listen for Bill Conti, Gabin, Fragile State, Chicane, Bent and of course many more. So we’re just gonna get kick back, and grab our headphones, along with you and celebrate our ninth anniversary, with beats, chilled but never shaken. From the 2002 Beautiful Tomorrow release this is Blue Six and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Jumbo
Artist: Underworld
LP: Beaucoup Fish
Yr: 1999
Song 2: Pure (Jay's Nightlife Dub)
Artist: Blue Six
LP: Beautiful Tomorrow
Yr: 2002
Song 3: Deep Kitsch
Artist: dZihan & Kamien
LP: Gran Riserva
Yr: 2002
Song 4: Red Label
Artist: Bill Conti
LP:
Yr. 2012
Song 5: La Maison (di Battista's Dream)
Artist: Gabin
LP: Gabin
Yr: 2003
Song 6: 600 Bliss
Artist: Fragile State
LP: Voices from the Dust Bowl
Yr: 2004
Song 7: Low Sun
Artist: Chicane
LP: Behind the Sun
Year: 2000
Song 8: King Wisp
Artist: Bent
LP: The Everlasting Blink
Yr: 2003
Song 9: Breathing Light
Artist: Nitin Sawhney
LP: Pure Chill Out
Yr: 2002
Song 10: Pink's Song mediagrant.com
Artist: Richard Wright
LP: Wet Dream
Yr: 1978
Song 11: Gloomy Sunday
Artist: Heather Nova
LP: Pure Chill Out
Yr: 2002
Song 12: Nixon's Spirit
Artist: Paul Oakenfold
LP: Bunkka
Yr: 2002
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 30, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 