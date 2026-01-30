The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
30 January 2026
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Ghassan Abu-Sittah
Jan. 30, 2026, midnight
Beginning March 1st, 2026, Israeli authorities will demand the registration of all staff as a requirement for humanitarian aid groups to continue operating in Palestine. British surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah has provided medical assistance in areas such as Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and particularly in the Gaza Strip. He joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about colonial rule in Gaza, and how groups could be violating data privacy laws and putting aid staff at further risk of targeting by handing over personal information about them and their families to Israel.

On the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Nora Barrows-Friedman reports on Israeli settler attacks against Palestinian residents of Masafer Yatta in the West Bank and other headlines from the past week in Palestine.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

00:58:00 1 Jan. 30, 2026
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
