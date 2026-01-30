Beginning March 1st, 2026, Israeli authorities will demand the registration of all staff as a requirement for humanitarian aid groups to continue operating in Palestine. British surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah has provided medical assistance in areas such as Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and particularly in the Gaza Strip. He joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about colonial rule in Gaza, and how groups could be violating data privacy laws and putting aid staff at further risk of targeting by handing over personal information about them and their families to Israel.
On the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Nora Barrows-Friedman reports on Israeli settler attacks against Palestinian residents of Masafer Yatta in the West Bank and other headlines from the past week in Palestine.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
