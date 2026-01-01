Summary: Today, we open with a conversation that cuts straight through the noise. Across social media and mainstream platforms, polished narratives about Israel’s history circulate with confidence, often delivered by high profile commentators who speak with certainty but not always with accuracy. One of the loudest among them is Ben Shapiro, whose claims about the origins of the conflict, the Nakba, and Palestinian history have reached millions.

But reach does not equal truth.

And that brings us to Stephen Kapos.

Kapos is a Holocaust survivor, a man who lived through the machinery of fascism and carries the memory of what unchecked violence and dehumanization can do. His voice is grounded in lived experience, in moral clarity, and in a lifelong commitment to speaking out when injustice repeats its patterns. When he talks about Gaza, he speaks not from ideology, but from the memory of what happens when the world looks away.

Shapiro, on the other hand, speaks from behind a microphone, shaping narratives that often blur history with selective interpretation. Kapos speaks from the weight of survival, insisting that truth must be protected from distortion. One deals in confident commentary. The other deals in memory, evidence, and the moral responsibility that comes with witnessing humanity at its worst.

In the video “Debunking Every Lie Shapiro Told on Israel’s History,” researchers and historians take Shapiro’s claims apart one by one, grounding their responses in documented history, archival evidence, and lived experience. They challenge the myths, expose the distortions, and remind us that the story of this land cannot be reduced to slogans or soundbites.

Today, we bring that same spirit of clarity into our own space.

We examine how narratives are shaped, how misinformation spreads, and why historical truth matters now more than ever. Because understanding the past is not an academic exercise. It is essential to understanding the violence unfolding today, the displacement of millions, and the struggle for justice that continues despite every attempt to erase it.

So, stay with us,

as we pull apart the talking points,

as we return to the historical record,

and as we center the voices who refuse to let truth be rewritten.

Welcome to This Week in Palestine.

