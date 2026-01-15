|
Program Information
|Essential Dissent
|Regular Show
|Joe Lombardo, Erica Caines, Scott Ritter, Sara Flounders
| Essential Dissent Contact Contributor
|Feb. 1, 2026, midnight
| This episode is audio from a webinar titled From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad!
The webinar was held on January 15, 2026, and was sponsored by UNAC, the United National Antiwar Coalition.
It focused on various forms of US aggression, including attacks and threats against Venezuela, Iran and other areas around the world.
The participants connected this aggression with the militarization of our cities and the ICE attacks, and discussed how to fight back.
|Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the UNAC webinar.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent and UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
|There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.
Version 1: The full audio (00:55:41) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: A 58-1/2 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315
From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad!
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:55:41
Jan. 15, 2026
Webinar
From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad!
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:58:30
Jan. 15, 2026
Webinar
