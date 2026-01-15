From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad!

Subtitle:

Program Type: Regular Show

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Joe Lombardo, Erica Caines, Scott Ritter, Sara Flounders

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 1, 2026, midnight

Summary: This episode is audio from a webinar titled From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad!



The webinar was held on January 15, 2026, and was sponsored by UNAC, the United National Antiwar Coalition.



It focused on various forms of US aggression, including attacks and threats against Venezuela, Iran and other areas around the world.



The participants connected this aggression with the militarization of our cities and the ICE attacks, and discussed how to fight back.



Credits: Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the UNAC webinar.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent and UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (00:55:41) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A 58-1/2 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315





