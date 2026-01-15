The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
Regular Show
Joe Lombardo, Erica Caines, Scott Ritter, Sara Flounders
Feb. 1, 2026, midnight
This episode is audio from a webinar titled From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad!

The webinar was held on January 15, 2026, and was sponsored by UNAC, the United National Antiwar Coalition.

It focused on various forms of US aggression, including attacks and threats against Venezuela, Iran and other areas around the world.

The participants connected this aggression with the militarization of our cities and the ICE attacks, and discussed how to fight back.
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the UNAC webinar.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and UNAC, the United National AntiWar Coalition.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (00:55:41) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 58-1/2 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315

From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad! Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:55:41 1 Jan. 15, 2026
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:55:41  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
From Venezuela to Minneapolis, Stop the Wars at Home and Abroad! Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:58:30 1 Jan. 15, 2026
Webinar
  View Script
    
 00:58:30  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 