Radio Ecoshock Show
fossil fantasies
Weekly Program
Alexis Normand, Joshua Lappen, Emily Grubert
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Feb. 2, 2026, midnight
What does Trump's push for more oil, gas and coal mean for our climate future? Alexis Normand, CEO of data firm Greenly adds it up: Texas, Venezuela, Greenland, ...Canada? An in-depth review. Plus: fossil decline has tipping points and economic land-mines. "Fossil energy minimum viable scale" with Joshua Lappen and Emily Grubert with a new warning in Science magazine.
Normand interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Clips from podcast by Science magazine. Hosted by Sarah Crespi, Jan. 29, 2026 https://www.science.org/podcasts
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:28 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260204 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Feb. 2, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
