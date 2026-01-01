What does Trump's push for more oil, gas and coal mean for our climate future? Alexis Normand, CEO of data firm Greenly adds it up: Texas, Venezuela, Greenland, ...Canada? An in-depth review. Plus: fossil decline has tipping points and economic land-mines. "Fossil energy minimum viable scale" with Joshua Lappen and Emily Grubert with a new warning in Science magazine.
Normand interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Clips from podcast by Science magazine. Hosted by Sarah Crespi, Jan. 29, 2026 https://www.science.org/podcasts
